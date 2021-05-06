IT Database Administrator

South African’s top Property Investment company is looking for a Junior Database Administrator to join their amazing company!

You will be responsible amongst other duties for the following:

Provide advice and guidance as the subject matter expert to ensure successful ongoing usage and adoption

Design and develop innovative solutions to employee requirements using Smartsheet.

Deliver web-based training to user groups to support organizational adoption.

Undertake discovery and education activities to identify opportunities for Smartsheet usage across organizational functions and processes.

Function as a frontline technical resource for “best practice” and informal employee questions

Engaging with employee support as an employee advocate to ensure speedy resolution of employee issues.

Engaging with Product management as the employee advocate on product roadmap discussions

Maintain current functional and technical knowledge of Smartsheet service.

Help to document best practices in developing and using Smartsheet.

Deliver and exceed on all performance targets.

Responsible for database administration, data clean up, confirming data integrity, data analysis, data management and data control.

Qualifications:

Matric

Diploma in IT or similar

Certificate in MS Office Suite

Certificate in Excel

Skills and experience:

2-4 years’ experience assisting in a similar role

Successfully managed employee engagements to completion and employee satisfaction

Excellent analytical skills & problem-solving skills, combined with the ability to provide quick resolution to problems.

Exceptional verbal and written organizational, presentation, and communication skills.

Business Acumen

Deadline driven.

Needs to be able to multitask

This position could be based either in Cape Town or Pretoria.

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

Excel Advanced

MS Office Suite

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Investment Comany

Learn more/Apply for this position