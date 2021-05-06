IT Database Administrator

May 6, 2021

South African’s top Property Investment company is looking for a Junior Database Administrator to join their amazing company!

You will be responsible amongst other duties for the following:

  • Provide advice and guidance as the subject matter expert to ensure successful ongoing usage and adoption
  • Design and develop innovative solutions to employee requirements using Smartsheet.
  • Deliver web-based training to user groups to support organizational adoption.
  • Undertake discovery and education activities to identify opportunities for Smartsheet usage across organizational functions and processes.
  • Function as a frontline technical resource for “best practice” and informal employee questions
  • Engaging with employee support as an employee advocate to ensure speedy resolution of employee issues.
  • Engaging with Product management as the employee advocate on product roadmap discussions
  • Maintain current functional and technical knowledge of Smartsheet service.
  • Help to document best practices in developing and using Smartsheet.
  • Deliver and exceed on all performance targets.
  • Responsible for database administration, data clean up, confirming data integrity, data analysis, data management and data control.

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Diploma in IT or similar
  • Certificate in MS Office Suite
  • Certificate in Excel

Skills and experience:

  • 2-4 years’ experience assisting in a similar role
  • Successfully managed employee engagements to completion and employee satisfaction
  • Excellent analytical skills & problem-solving skills, combined with the ability to provide quick resolution to problems.
  • Exceptional verbal and written organizational, presentation, and communication skills.
  • Business Acumen
  • Deadline driven.
  • Needs to be able to multitask

This position could be based either in Cape Town or Pretoria.

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Database Administration
  • Excel Advanced
  • MS Office Suite

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Investment Comany

Learn more/Apply for this position