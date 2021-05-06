IT Officer at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)

Provide support to SAHRA users on all departmental applications, software, hardware and network services. Troubleshoot Desktop/ LAN/WAN and Server problems; determine the source and advice on appropriate action.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 13 May 2021 at 17H00PM.

Please note that the Annual Salary is R200 635.00 per annum.

MAIN PURPOSE:

To assist in coordinating SAHRA’s strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation activities and to provide administrative support in terms of these activities.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Desktop, Server and LAN/WAN Support.

IT Projects Support.

Business Applications support.

Induction and Training.

Managing and Maintaining backups.

Desktop, Server and LAN/WAN Support:

Technical support, research problems and resolve all assigned calls.

Installation, configuring and upgrading of computers and server software and hardware.

Ensure that Anti-virus is installed, up to date and working properly on all workstations and servers.

Monitoring and reporting network status and server health checks.

Daily checks, updating and closing of calls on the call logging/ticketing system.

IT Projects Support:

Provide Technical support on all IT projects.

Prepare report on all project activities.

Business Applications support:

Set new users and support SAHRA business systems/applications.

Responsible for training of staff in general with regards to the usage of IT systems at SAHRA.

Induction and Training:

Provide orientation to new users on existing and new technology.

Work with other departments on projects that require IT expertise.

Managing and Maintaining backups:

Ensure that all systems are backed up.

Ensure scheduled testing and restores.

Ensure that storage space and disk quotas.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

A National Diploma/Degree (NQF 6) in Information Technology (IT) or related IT Qualification.

A minimum of 2 years of appropriate experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as legislation, frameworks, policies, procedure manuals and reports. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to present effectively before groups, customers, or employees of organisation.

NUMERICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as percentages and ratios, as well as the ability to draw and interpret bar graphs.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Teamwork skills.

Adaptability and Flexibility.

Reliability.

Interpersonal.

Positive attitude.

Time management skills.

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in standardized situations. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

LICENSES:

A valid code EB (08) driver’s license.

COMPUTER SKILL:

Advanced skills in Office productivity software.

Computer Literacy with regard to the use of Excel, Word, PowerPoint and programming languages as required by the job.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is:

Occasionally required to stand.

Regularly required to sit.

Often to talk and hear.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

Please note that SAHRA is an Equal Opportunities Employer. SAHRA reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply and an indication in this regard would be appreciated.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

LAN / WAN Support

IT Projects Support

Server problems

Business Applications

Managing and Maintaining backups

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

