Junior Field Technician

Our Client within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint a Junior Field Technician to join their team based in Durban. The successful candidate will be required to provide technical support, back-up, and assistance to clients, by being proactive in fault finding and offering technical solutions.

Key Duties

Telephonic Support

Providing technical support telephonically for on-site installations, repairs, maintenance, system improvement and testing of products.

Identifying issues.

Suggesting and implementing solutions.

Adhering to company’s given rules and regulations.

Teaming up with colleagues and other team members to offer the best technical support possible.

Building relationships and trust with clients and colleagues.

Communication

Having an excellent understanding of all products.

Keeping updated on any new products and product changes/amendments that may occur.

Liaising with engineer/s and relevant stakeholders to resolve issues that cannot be handled independently.

Providing ongoing feedback to stakeholders, ensuring they are continuously updated on the progress of the resolution at hand.

Clearly communicating the existence of any variations or amendments, that may be necessary to products, installation, and maintenance methods, as and when they occur.

Documentation

Track and document the progression of the work being done to resolve queries.

Update the progress and close off matters resolved.

Checking and updating systems and databases.

Desired Skills:

Matric –

Mechanical Engineering Diploma –

1 – 2 years’ experience –

Proficient with Microsoft Office –

Ability to read and understand technical drawings. –

Accustomed to using mobile tools and applications.

