Key Accounts Sales Manager

Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs

Arrange business meetings with prospective clients

Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives

Prepare sales contractsensuring adherence to law-established rules and guidelines

Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support

Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers

Develop entry level staff into valuable salespeople

We are looking for an ambitious and energetic Business Development Account Holder to help us expand our clientele. You will be the front of the company and will have the dedication to create and apply an effective sales strategy. The goal is to drive sustainable financial growth through boosting sales and forging strong relationships with clients.

Desired Skills:

Medical Industry Sales

Customer support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position