Key Accounts Sales Manager

- Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
- Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs
- Arrange business meetings with prospective clients
- Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives
- Prepare sales contractsensuring adherence to law-established rules and guidelines
- Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.
- Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support
- Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers
- Develop entry level staff into valuable salespeople
We are looking for an ambitious and energetic Business Development Account Holder to help us expand our clientele. You will be the front of the company and will have the dedication to create and apply an effective sales strategy. The goal is to drive sustainable financial growth through boosting sales and forging strong relationships with clients.
Desired Skills:
- Medical Industry Sales
- Customer support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree