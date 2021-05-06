Lead Product Engineer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months opportunity open for a Lead Product Engineer to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Build high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications & build capability in others to do the same. This includes but is not limited to applying critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions & leading all phases of the development lifecycle to deliver.

Experience and requirements

Completed IT degree or any other related

4 – 5 years’ experience as a Product Engineer

Must have experience in these technologies iOS, Swift and Objective C.

