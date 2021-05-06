Lead Specialist: Resource Efficiency and Business Engagement at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

Responsible for the overall group resource efficiency strategy and targets and developing and implementing a comprehensive program of projects to ensure achievement .

Minimum Experience

5 – 8 years experience in a similar environment, of which 2 – 3 years at specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [Level TBA: Pre-2009 was L6] in Environmental Sciences

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Determine resource allocation priorities and deployment necessary to support the effective integration of processes and development of practice/s.

Advise on the alignment and application of area specific practices and integrated processes across functional areas to ensure value chain integrity.

Develop appropriate solutions to identified losses and risk exposures and ensure the effective implementation thereof.

Develop audit reports that provide management with independent assurance that risks, controls and governance are appropriately addressed.

Advise on the effective management of physical work environment space/s to ensure the optimal utilisation thereof in compliance with policies.

Keep abreast of changes and new legislation and developments within industries that may affect area of specialisation.

Accountable for contributing to strategy enablement and implementation and delivery optimisation across an internal value chain, through best practice development and implementation.

Draw on own technical and/or professional knowledge and experience to proactively develop alternatives and identify optimal best practice solutions for tactical problems.

Plan to deliver work outputs related to a service or operational area, Manages interdependent functional activities, and directs best-practice priorities, standards and procedures to ensure efficiency within area of specialisation.

Monitoring and reporting on the delivery of the projects within GRES and providing feedback to the Divisional Executive.

Develop and provide management information pertaining to the GRES division regarding HR and Financial issues, Resource and assets, performance, lists, inventory classification, monthly, survey reports as well as commitments.

Identify business needs and ensure that GRES is able to meet these needs through the provision of services.

Evaluate GRES project objectives and analyses the feasibility of new business initiatives.

Develop comprehensive roadmap in alignment with overall corporate resource efficiency and environmental strategy and targets.

Drive delivery of resource efficiency targets and environmental sustainability through a programmatic approach to project development and implementation.

Conduct research and development to ensure that best practice is adopted in project delivery, implementation and ongoing management of resource efficiency and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Determine resource requirements, priorities and deployment needed to effectively deliver on resource efficiency strategy and targets.

Responsible For GRES Business Engagement Plan and Execution, Business Survey and Business Partner NPS evaluation to ensure that GRES evolves to effectively operate as a trusted adviser to the organisation.

Customer

Provide authoritative, specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Develop and implement communications plan for all streams within the GRES division, including sourcing information and writing the communications to be sent to Group Communications.

Provides solutions and feedback for all general enquires that are directed to GRES, including liaising with internal GRES divisions and GRES service providers.

Build and maintain relationships with key GRES stakeholders.

Measure client satisfaction and ensure that client requirements and expectations are met or exceeded.

Communicate and understand concerns related to GRES alignment with business and work with functional experts to understand new business trends and forecast future requirements.

Provide a single point of coordination for all business requests.

Finance

Monitor and enforce effective financial control, governance and compliance throughout area of specialisation.

Implement and monitor financial controls, management of costs and corporate governance throughout the area of specialisation.

Learning and Growth

.Positively drive change by providing mechanisms and support to implement major changes in area of speciality.

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Develop and/or align governance and compliance policies for own practice and/or tactical area to identify and manage risk exposure liability related to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Research and Information Gathering (Proficient)

Building a business case (Proficient)

Occupational Health and Safety (Advanced)

Programme And Project Management (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

People Management and Empowerment (Proficient)

Relationship Management and Networking (Proficient)

Strategic Thinking (Proficient)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Proficient)

Leading Change (Proficient)

Professional/Technical learning (Proficient)

