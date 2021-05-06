Marketing Coordinator at Simonsig Wine Estate (Pty) Ltd

The overall function of the position is to support the company’s marketing initiatives to build increased brand awareness and meet consumer needs which should contribute to the growth of the business.

Main Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Developing, managing and implementing marketing and advertising campaigns.

Activate and execute marketing and brand plans.

Manage relationships and communications with external service providers (PR) and other wine industry bodies (Stellenbosch Wine Route, Cape Vintner Classification).

Assist with the development of PR and media plans for optimum media mix.

Managing strategic partnerships.

Managing sponsorships.

Responsible for preparing the marketing budget and monthly monitoring of this budget.

Work in collaboration with Brand manager to ensure proper management of brand collateral (sourcing, sufficient stock, ordering, distributing).

Managing and implementing product launches.

Work in collaboration with Tourism Facility manager and sales team relating to onsite and offsite wine events.

Report to management on results and success of campaigns and events.

Work in collaboration with sales team for product development (mainly packaging).

Maintaining research database (including researching competitive products, market share, pricing, and advertising).

Interpreting sales data to adapt and adjust marketing initiatives if necessary.

Stay up to date with the latest technology, tools, and marketing platforms.

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities and reading trade publications.

Education and Experience:

Diploma or degree in marketing.

Minimum of 3-5 years marketing experience.

Experience in fast moving consumer goods.

Experience in luxury/premium goods.

Good wine knowledge.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Must be able to fluently speak, read and write Afrikaans and English.

Valid driver’s licence.

Key Competencies:

Being proactive and a ‘self-starter’.

Problem solving skills and attitude.

Metrics-driven marketing mind.

Curiosity and creativity.

Team member.

Organizational and administrating skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Tech savvy.

Stress tolerance.

Sense of urgency and dead-line driven.

Customer service skills.

Additional:

Experience in the wine industry will be an added benefit.

Will be expected to travel and attend offsite events on occasion.

Desired Skills:

Marketing

Brand Awareness

Advertising Campaigns

PR and media plans

Product Launches

Fast Moving Consumer Products

Luxury / Premium Goods

Wine Industry

