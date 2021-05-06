Operations Team Leader at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Our client is looking to secure the permanent services of an Operations Team Leader.
Qualifications:
- Minimum Matric or equivalent
- Diploma in Health & Safety
Experience:
- Three years’ experience in a Leadership role
- Marine Industry technical background
- Annual and 5 yearly servicing of all sea boats
Required Skills:
- Must be able to travel offshore and locally as operationally required
- Must be in possession of a valid and clean code 8 license. A code 10 license will be advantageous
- Be physically fit and able to work in harsh conditions
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Planning and Monitoring of Progress on all Jobs
- Project Management
- Audit Preparation
- Station Compliance ensure that all stations are complaint, certificates up to date and that all non-conformances reported to Operations Manager for discussion and resolve
- Quality Control – quality control in the day to day running
- Health and Safety
- Ensure that all health and safety rules and regulations along with equipment are adhered to according to ISO, SABS and SOLAS standards
- Test equipment according to instructions before commencing work
- Ensure that all administration such as job cards and marking of equipment is up to date and completed timeously