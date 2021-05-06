Operations Team Leader at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Our client is looking to secure the permanent services of an Operations Team Leader.

Qualifications:

Minimum Matric or equivalent

Diploma in Health & Safety

Experience:

Three years’ experience in a Leadership role

Marine Industry technical background

Annual and 5 yearly servicing of all sea boats

Required Skills:

Must be able to travel offshore and locally as operationally required

Must be in possession of a valid and clean code 8 license. A code 10 license will be advantageous

Be physically fit and able to work in harsh conditions

Duties and Responsibilities:

Planning and Monitoring of Progress on all Jobs

Project Management

Audit Preparation

Station Compliance ensure that all stations are complaint, certificates up to date and that all non-conformances reported to Operations Manager for discussion and resolve

Quality Control – quality control in the day to day running

Health and Safety

Ensure that all health and safety rules and regulations along with equipment are adhered to according to ISO, SABS and SOLAS standards

Test equipment according to instructions before commencing work

Ensure that all administration such as job cards and marking of equipment is up to date and completed timeously

Learn more/Apply for this position