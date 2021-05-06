Operations Team Leader at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

May 6, 2021

Our client is looking to secure the permanent services of an Operations Team Leader.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum Matric or equivalent
  • Diploma in Health & Safety

Experience:

  • Three years’ experience in a Leadership role
  • Marine Industry technical background
  • Annual and 5 yearly servicing of all sea boats

Required Skills:

  • Must be able to travel offshore and locally as operationally required
  • Must be in possession of a valid and clean code 8 license. A code 10 license will be advantageous
  • Be physically fit and able to work in harsh conditions

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Planning and Monitoring of Progress on all Jobs
  • Project Management
  • Audit Preparation
  • Station Compliance ensure that all stations are complaint, certificates up to date and that all non-conformances reported to Operations Manager for discussion and resolve
  • Quality Control – quality control in the day to day running
  • Health and Safety
  • Ensure that all health and safety rules and regulations along with equipment are adhered to according to ISO, SABS and SOLAS standards
  • Test equipment according to instructions before commencing work
  • Ensure that all administration such as job cards and marking of equipment is up to date and completed timeously

