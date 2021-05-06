PA TO CEO AND OPERATIONS MANAGER Paarl R15 000 – R20 000 per month

FMCG Production Plant seeks a PA to assist the CEO and Operations Manager with day-to-day tasks for effective management of production, maintenance, marketing, and general operations. Assist with improvement and implementation of procedures and company policies at the production and store level. Follow up with colleagues, suppliers, employees, and management on the operation and policy-related endeavours. Time Management, Discipline, Ambition, Commitment to ensuring that tasks are completed accurately and timeously. Min Grade 12, a tertiary qualification and Graphic design/Marketing experience. Min 3yrs experience as a PA in a manufacturing environment, with good diary management, admin, and PA skills.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

PA

Effective Communication

Good time management

Admin

Diary Management

Learn more/Apply for this position