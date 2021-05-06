Payroll Administrator

Job Description:
The Key Performance Areas will encompass:
a. Salary Administration
b. Compensation Design / Administration
c. Manage administrative on-boarding of new employees, permanent and contract.
d. Manage administration of all leave types.
e. Administer employee movements.
f. Perform general functional administrative duties.
Technical competencies:
a. Must possess the following competencies.
b. Extensive experience in HR Focus and payroll
c. Compliance to all relevant statutory regulations
d. Computer literacy
Job Requirements:
a. National Diploma in Finance with professional experience or education. Remuneration and benefits experience essential.
b. 5 years experience in the remuneration area. Knowledge of relevant regulatory framework, such as, LRA, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employee Equity Act, PFMA, etc. Possess excellent mathematics and interpersonal skills; require experience with a specific payroll system (HR Focus); ability to maintain privacy and confidentiality
Please note this is a 4 month temporary position