Payroll Administrator

Job Description:

The Key Performance Areas will encompass:

a. Salary Administration

b. Compensation Design / Administration

c. Manage administrative on-boarding of new employees, permanent and contract.

d. Manage administration of all leave types.

e. Administer employee movements.

f. Perform general functional administrative duties.

Technical competencies:

a. Must possess the following competencies.

b. Extensive experience in HR Focus and payroll

c. Compliance to all relevant statutory regulations

d. Computer literacy

Job Requirements:

a. National Diploma in Finance with professional experience or education. Remuneration and benefits experience essential.

b. 5 years experience in the remuneration area. Knowledge of relevant regulatory framework, such as, LRA, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employee Equity Act, PFMA, etc. Possess excellent mathematics and interpersonal skills; require experience with a specific payroll system (HR Focus); ability to maintain privacy and confidentiality

Please note this is a 4 month temporary position

Learn more/Apply for this position