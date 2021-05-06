Pharmaceutical Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client a well-established tech savvy courier company based in the East Rand is looking for a driven and vibrant Pharmaceutical Sales Executive with experience selling courier services in Gauteng, specifically selling into pharmaceutical industry. A bubbly, competitive, committed extravert with a strong drive to achieve their sales goals will be the ideal culture fit. Pharmaceutical experience is a must to be [URL Removed] opening new accounts in Gauteng

Servicing and maintain their existing customers in Gauteng.

Overseeing and driving the roll out of their sales model

Forging strong and lasting relationships with all their customers and making sure that they are doing everything they can to support their success.

Generating leads.

Meeting or exceeding sales target as per employment contract.

Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients.

Preparing weekly and monthly reports.

Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.

Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services.

Maintaining client records.

Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree is advantageous.

Must have Minimum 5 years’ experience in sales pharmaceutical or health sciences within the logistics field.

Understanding of the sales process and dynamics.

A commitment to excellent customer service.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport.

Experience using computers.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position