Pharmaceutical Sales Executive at Ntice Search

May 6, 2021

My client a well-established tech savvy courier company based in the East Rand is looking for a driven and vibrant Pharmaceutical Sales Executive with experience selling courier services in Gauteng, specifically selling into pharmaceutical industry. A bubbly, competitive, committed extravert with a strong drive to achieve their sales goals will be the ideal culture fit. Pharmaceutical experience is a must to be [URL Removed] opening new accounts in Gauteng

  • Servicing and maintain their existing customers in Gauteng.
  • Overseeing and driving the roll out of their sales model
  • Forging strong and lasting relationships with all their customers and making sure that they are doing everything they can to support their success.
    • Generating leads.
    • Meeting or exceeding sales target as per employment contract.
    • Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients.
    • Preparing weekly and monthly reports.
    • Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.
    • Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services.
    • Maintaining client records.

    Requirements:

    • Matric
    • Bachelor’s degree is advantageous.
    • Must have Minimum 5 years’ experience in sales pharmaceutical or health sciences within the logistics field.
    • Understanding of the sales process and dynamics.
    • A commitment to excellent customer service.
    • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
    • Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport.
    • Experience using computers.
    • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
    • Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment.

    Learn more/Apply for this position