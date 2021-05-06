Pharmaceutical Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client a well-established tech savvy courier company based in the East Rand is looking for a driven and vibrant Pharmaceutical Sales Executive with experience selling courier services in Gauteng, specifically selling into pharmaceutical industry. A bubbly, competitive, committed extravert with a strong drive to achieve their sales goals will be the ideal culture fit. Pharmaceutical experience is a must to be [URL Removed] opening new accounts in Gauteng
- Generating leads.
- Meeting or exceeding sales target as per employment contract.
- Negotiating all contracts with prospective clients.
- Preparing weekly and monthly reports.
- Giving sales presentations to a range of prospective clients.
- Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs or promote products and services.
- Maintaining client records.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree is advantageous.
- Must have Minimum 5 years’ experience in sales pharmaceutical or health sciences within the logistics field.
- Understanding of the sales process and dynamics.
- A commitment to excellent customer service.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport.
- Experience using computers.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment.