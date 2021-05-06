PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Data-driven Software Solutions company seeks a creative and forward-thinking PHP Developer to join its team supporting a global digital remarketing solution used extensively in the United States and Europe. Your role as an experienced PHP focused backend engineer, will be to maintain and develop a platform while working closely with mobile application and product teams. You will also work with various local automotive platforms. You will require at least 3 years relevant experience, strong PHP/Laravel & MySQL. Any Node.js, Bootstrap, AWS and JavaScript animation skills will prove hugely [URL Removed] – 5 Years relevant experience PHP / Laravel MySQL Advantageous Node.js

Solid comprehension of Bootstrap

Solid comprehension of AWS infrastructure (S3, CloudFront, Lambda, SQS, etc.)

JavaScript animation, we have a custom developed frontend content player