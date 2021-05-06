Production Administrator at Defy Appliances

The following duties are, but not limited to:

Administration

Data capturing and recording of production figures.

Month end reports as required for maintenance and production.

Handle all incoming and outgoing correspondence and documentation.

Minutes taking for meetings

Department Budget Control for Stationery, Consumables, Weekly Overtime Hours

Ordering and maintaining stationery, consumables, PPE

Daily Updating of Reports:

Scrap

Fall off rates

MPU

OEE

KIP

Leak tests

Daily Updating Maintenance-Log books

-Job cards tracking.- Maintain completing and issuing of purchase requisitions.- User on Asyberg Program.- CPAR Control.- Sap cost centre reporting.- User Ekuri Website.- General secretarial functions.- Collect and distribute documentation from HR, eg. timesheets, payslips, wage queries, etc- Ensure documentation is completed accurately before returning for processing

Health & Safety / Security / Housekeeping / Administration

Ensure adherence to Health & Safety and Security regulations.

Ensure that good housekeeping is maintained.

Support and participate in various projects including Masakhane and the 5 S programmes.

Requirements

Grade 12 (Matrix).

Diploma in Office Administration.

3 Years’ experience in the Manufacturing environment.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

Can work under minimal supervision.

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Accurate record taking

Production Schedules

Administration Skills

Phone Etiquette

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Consumer Goods Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Plant / Production Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Defy Appliances is a South African white goods manufacturing company and is the largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances in Southern Africa. The company manufactures and develops a range of large appliances from gas stoves, refrigerators, washing machines and tumble dryers to continuous clean ovens and convection ovens.

It currently operates three factories:

– Jacobs (Durban) – manufactures free-standing stoves, built-in ovens and hobs, tumble dryers.

– Ezakheni (Ladysmith) – manufactures electric chest freezers and electric [URL Removed] electric refrigerators. Defy Appliances was founded in the 1905 in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal.

The company manufactured its first product, electric stoves, in 1932. In July 2011, the company was bought by Turkish based Arelik as part of its plan to expand into emerging markets in Africa

Defy in Ezakheni has an open vacancy for a Production Administrator within the Production Department. Successful candidates will be working within the Ezakheni Factory (Ladysmith)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

