Qlik Developer (George) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join the Data team of a growing innovative Insurance Specialist in George seeking a Qlik Developer whose core role will be to develop and maintain Qlik Apps that will be utilized by the business for critical decisions. The ideal candidate preferably requires experience as a Qlik Developer or relevant software with 2+ years relevant experience, SQL skills and strong problem solving and analytical ability. Please note you must be based in or willing to relocate to George.DUTIES:

Translate business needs into technical specifications.

Extract data from business systems in a useful format for decision making.

Design Qlik Apps to turn data into useful information.

Maintain data analytics platforms.

Evaluate and improve existing systems.

Conduct troubleshooting and perform quality checks on Qlik Apps.

REQUIREMENTS:

Beneficial to have experience as a Qlik Developer (or relevant software) with 2+ years experience.

SQL.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position