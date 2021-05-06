Remote Support Technician

POSITION : REMOTE SUPPORT ENGINEER
AREA : NORTHERN SUBURB OF JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : MARKET RELATED
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The successful incumbent will be responsible for remote support and remote monitoring and management of client’s needs from an IT perspective.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must have a completed Matric/ Grade 12 qualification
- Minimum 3 years experience in a similar capacity is ESSENTIAL
- Completed or on the way to complete a valid MCSE or MCITP certification
- Windows 7 >, A+, N+, Juniper, NSE 4, MO365
- Basic server support will be advantageous: Good knowledge of Windows Server basic support, (File and Print, DNS, DHCP, Shares, Permissions)
- Switching and Wireless knowledge
- Exchange troubleshooting, knowledge of Exchange 2010 is essential
- Well-developed organizational and time management skills
- Candidate must have their own car and Valid SA Drivers License
- Clear criminal and credit record
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Field incoming help requests from end users via both telephone and e-mail in a courteous manner.
- Resolve customer issues in a positive, professional, efficient manner and in compliance with the Customer Service Level Agreement.
- Taking ownership of customer issues reported and seeing problems through to resolution
- Provide Service Desk Support for First Call Resolution to users over the phone and through remote assistance.
- Perform Service Desk duties as needed, clearly define user problems received via phone or email.
- Provide information, technical assistance and education to users as warranted.
- Maintain, analyse, troubleshoot, and repair computer systems software.
- Promote and adhere to departmental and organizational information security policies, standards, and procedures.
- Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal/ external teams
- Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers
- Ensure all issues are properly logged on the call logging system
- You will be required to go to the clients site from time to time
- You will be required to perform a standby function at most once a month for a week
- Perform other related duties incidental to the work described herein.
Should you meet the minimum requirements please feel free to email your Updated CV and qualifications to:
[Email Address Removed]
Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund