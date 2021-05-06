Remote Support Technician

May 6, 2021

POSITION : REMOTE SUPPORT ENGINEER
AREA : NORTHERN SUBURB OF JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : MARKET RELATED

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The successful incumbent will be responsible for remote support and remote monitoring and management of client’s needs from an IT perspective.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Must have a completed Matric/ Grade 12 qualification
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a similar capacity is ESSENTIAL
  • Completed or on the way to complete a valid MCSE or MCITP certification
  • Windows 7 >, A+, N+, Juniper, NSE 4, MO365
  • Basic server support will be advantageous: Good knowledge of Windows Server basic support, (File and Print, DNS, DHCP, Shares, Permissions)
  • Switching and Wireless knowledge
  • Exchange troubleshooting, knowledge of Exchange 2010 is essential
  • Well-developed organizational and time management skills
  • Candidate must have their own car and Valid SA Drivers License
  • Clear criminal and credit record

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Field incoming help requests from end users via both telephone and e-mail in a courteous manner.
  • Resolve customer issues in a positive, professional, efficient manner and in compliance with the Customer Service Level Agreement.
  • Taking ownership of customer issues reported and seeing problems through to resolution
  • Provide Service Desk Support for First Call Resolution to users over the phone and through remote assistance.
  • Perform Service Desk duties as needed, clearly define user problems received via phone or email.
  • Provide information, technical assistance and education to users as warranted.
  • Maintain, analyse, troubleshoot, and repair computer systems software.
  • Promote and adhere to departmental and organizational information security policies, standards, and procedures.
  • Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal/ external teams
  • Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers
  • Ensure all issues are properly logged on the call logging system
  • You will be required to go to the clients site from time to time
  • You will be required to perform a standby function at most once a month for a week
  • Perform other related duties incidental to the work described herein.

Should you meet the minimum requirements please feel free to email your Updated CV and qualifications to:
[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

