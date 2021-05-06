Remote Support Technician

POSITION : REMOTE SUPPORT ENGINEER

AREA : NORTHERN SUBURB OF JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The successful incumbent will be responsible for remote support and remote monitoring and management of client’s needs from an IT perspective.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have a completed Matric/ Grade 12 qualification

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar capacity is ESSENTIAL

Completed or on the way to complete a valid MCSE or MCITP certification

Windows 7 >, A+, N+, Juniper, NSE 4, MO365

Basic server support will be advantageous: Good knowledge of Windows Server basic support, (File and Print, DNS, DHCP, Shares, Permissions)

Switching and Wireless knowledge

Exchange troubleshooting, knowledge of Exchange 2010 is essential

Well-developed organizational and time management skills

Candidate must have their own car and Valid SA Drivers License

Clear criminal and credit record

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Field incoming help requests from end users via both telephone and e-mail in a courteous manner.

Resolve customer issues in a positive, professional, efficient manner and in compliance with the Customer Service Level Agreement.

Taking ownership of customer issues reported and seeing problems through to resolution

Provide Service Desk Support for First Call Resolution to users over the phone and through remote assistance.

Perform Service Desk duties as needed, clearly define user problems received via phone or email.

Provide information, technical assistance and education to users as warranted.

Maintain, analyse, troubleshoot, and repair computer systems software.

Promote and adhere to departmental and organizational information security policies, standards, and procedures.

Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal/ external teams

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers

Ensure all issues are properly logged on the call logging system

You will be required to go to the clients site from time to time

You will be required to perform a standby function at most once a month for a week

Perform other related duties incidental to the work described herein.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

