Ruby on Rails Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic eCommerce platform seeks a talented and forward-thinking Ruby on Rails Developer who enjoys getting their hands dirty with code and passionate about exceptional product design and an advocate of creating user-friendly experiences. You will require 3+ years Ruby on Rails experience, 1+ years Sketch / Azure / InVision, Heroku, comfortable writing SQL, proficient in HTML, SCSS and one front-end JavaScript framework preferably [URL Removed] and an expert in modern Git workflow including issues, pull request, CI and code [URL Removed] new features and maintain existing ones across all company systems.

Manage and oversee a consistent Agile development process with a strong velocity to keep up with new product development needs.

Keep the codebase at a high-test coverage rate and near-perfect uptime.

Build a strong UX / product function that drives new product development and existing product optimisation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Comfort running an Agile process and communicating with stakeholders, even without a Product Manager.

Experience in wireframes and knowledge of Product Design.

3+ Years of Ruby on Rails experience.

1+ Years of experience in

Design programmes such as Sketch / Azure or InVision.

Systems administration experience, including managing servers on a platform such as Heroku. Fluency with data and databases. Easily write SQL. Fluent with at least one front-end Javascript framework, preferably [URL Removed] in HTML, SCSS. Expert in a modern Git workflow, with issues, pull requests, CI, and code review.



Youll stand out if you:

Have a design, product management, or data background.

Have a strong passion for the Agritech Space.

Love contributing to non-tech areas of the business, such as new product development and design, UX, or analytics.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position