Sales Consultant

May 6, 2021

A leading distributor in the electronic security equipment industry based in Boksburg is seeking an Energetic, Target Driven, Dynamic Sales Consultant with Business-to-business Sales experience. This individual will build & manage strong customer relationships, identify new potential clients & promote sales, offer proficient technical advice as well as manage dealer base and products.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 Certificate.
  • Valid Driver’s License.
  • Preference will be given to N3 Diploma or Better qualification.
  • Preference will be given to a sales diploma or better.
  • Minimum 2 years proven sales experience – Preference will be given to electronic security industry experience.
  • Strong Technical / IT-related sales knowledge – Preference will be given to distribution experience.
  • Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)
  • Have worked with CRM system or Excel-based equivalent process.
  • Strong Microsoft Office Usage Experience to promote planning and processes.
  • Dealer Base Management experience & understanding of sales process.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Build & manage strong customer relationships with existing as well as new clients by engaging with the decision-makers to uncover new opportunities to build an effective pipeline.
  • Manage dealer base consistently by updating details frequently and analyse sales per product and category to promote the healthy spread of sales across all categories.
  • Identify new potential clients & promote sales by engaging weekly through calls, email & visits to onboard new logos to the existing dealer base as well as work closely with the NB development Consultant.
  • Set up meetings with decision-makers & complete post-visit email afterward for every meeting.
  • Service clients quickly, efficiently & professionally at all times.
  • Offer proficient technical advice.
  • Commit to mastering knowledge of the applications, features, & benefits of all relevant product lines & solutions.
  • Accurate drafting of quotations and solutions based on the specific needs of clients through existing resources.
  • Articulate the company’s USP and product matrix to clients.
  • Drive Daily Plan Process with accurate feedback.
  • Reach daily call log targets.
  • Accurate Monthly Planning & execution thereof.
  • Meet Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly sales targets by executing set expectations.

Skills:

  • Strong prioritization of duties to maximize return on effort.
  • Communication Skills essential – telephonic, face-to-face, and email etiquette.
  • Self-Disciplined and Motivated.
  • Fast learning of new information capabilities.
  • Research & Profile Skills – LinkedIn, Whois, etc.
  • Good Culture Fit – Accountability
  • Goal-Driven and clear understanding of their goals.
  • Planning & Execution of plan critical.
  • Able to understand figures and analyse to benefit progress.
  • Trader by nature – able to trade responsibly with discount structures to maximize sales & profits.

Learn more/Apply for this position