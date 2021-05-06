Sales Consultant – Health Care and Employee Benefits – Western Cape

ROLE PROFILE

The successful candidate will be required to market the company Health Care and EB consulting and intermediary services to the defined target market, with the objective of highlighting the company’s value proposition and providing client centric solutions that build wealth and change lives.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Market the company’s Health Care and EB consulting and intermediary services to a defined target market; Consult, analyse and recommend client centric employee benefit solutions;

Identify and leverage cross sale opportunities through regular review of clients’ benefit arrangements;

Build relationships with service providers, existing clients, and prospective clients;

Entertain existing and prospective clients;

Develop a pipeline of prospective clients and provide a regular activity report to your line manager;

Follow up on leads and drive profitable growth and account development;

Respond to tender invitations, attend tender briefing sessions, and compile proposals that meet the tender specifications;

Meet the defined sales targets;

Keep abreast with industry and legislative changes around benefits (medical scheme, retirement fund, group risk, employee wellness programme, expatriation health benefits etc.) and the products available in the market.

PROFESSIONALISM

Ensuring clear, effective, and professional communication to clients;

Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc.);

Comply with FAIS code of conduct;

Adhere to company’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending;

Follow the six steps of financial planning;

Treat clients fairly and follow the guideline of the TCF principles.

Exercise due care, skill and, diligence when interacting with clients;

Represent the company in an ethical manner as well as ensuring honesty, integrity, and transparency;

Remain client focused at all times, always deliver on your promise, be solutions focused and respond to client’s requirements within the set turnaround times;

Keep workstation neat, orderly, and tidy;

Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required

QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCY AND EXPERIENCE

Matric

RE5

Wealth Management Certificate (NQ Level 5) or equivalent qualification – exception will be granted if still within the DOFA timelines as set by the FSCA.

Two years personal financial planning or corporate benefit sales experience.

Customer service orientation

Analytical thinking & attention to detail

Resilient, perseverant, and assertive (includes willingness to challenge & engage respectively)

Results and solution focused (Passion, Drive, Energy & Follow-through)

MS Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable);

drivers’ licence

About The Employer:

Our client who is in the Financial Services, we are looking to hire a talented SALES CONSULTANT: HEALTH CARE AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS to join our team.

