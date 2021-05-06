Sales Manager at Ntice Search

The Automobile Association of South Africa is a well-established business in South Africa with 95 years of being the leading brand in roadside assistance. They are looking for an experienced Sales Manager who will be responsible for the AAs B2B and B2C sales across a variety of channels.The incumbent will successfully integrate sales channels and align these to the requirements of market segments, to ensure growth of the Associations customer and membership base/s.Within the corporate market, the incumbent will establish contacts, develop relationships and identify solutions for corporate clients, to produce new revenue in accordance with the AAs strategic [URL Removed] consumer/personal membership, the identification and pursuit of new and emerging markets will be a key focus area to ensure target achievement. Working closely with the Executive PR and Communications, he/she will optimise sales of the range of AA products and services through identification of customers purchasing trends and making recommendations where required. Cross and up selling opportunities, membership offers and digital campaigns must be a focus across all [URL Removed] Sales Manager will be responsible for the enhancement of service levels through the implementation of CRM principles across both corporate and individual membership bases.Duties

To implement and manage the B2B and B2C (inbound and outbound) sales strategies with the support of other AA divisions and departments.

In collaboration with the Corporate Sales Relationship Manager and Executive PR and Communications, set, manage, achieve and maintain the revenue budget/s and develop business plans.

Promotion and sales of all AA products and services:

Within the corporate space:

to corporates nationally, downstream customers, affiliates and management of affiliate programmes.

Within the Consumer space:

Direct to consumer via internal marketing platforms, working hand in hand with Marketing and PR departments)

Alignment to sales and promotion of ongoing product developments.

Client retention initiatives through thought leadership and innovation.

Close working relationship with digital departments and agencies.

Manage and report on performance and outputs of lead generations.

Generate sales and activity reports and timeously submitting these reports.

Together with the CEO and other Executives, identify new markets /industries and appropriate innovative offerings and thereafter implement sales plans to capture new business.

Monitor B2C and B2B profitability and growth. Ensure delivery of targeted sales plans through consistently monitoring sales performance and installing corrective actions when needed to reach target.

Remain abreast of changes and developments in the market and propose innovative business alternatives to increasing revenue.

Enhance current market share through researching trends with a view to increasing the AAs sales penetration.

Conduct analysis of competitor activity to assist in developing counter strategies.

Coordinate with divisional heads to align B2B and B2C sales activities.

Monitor consumer preferences to determine focus of sales efforts.

Implement CRM principles that will improve B2B and B2C sales levels.

Set and maintain business rules within the B2C environment.

Identify and convert business opportunities, strengthen market capabilities and consumer /corporate relationships.

Provide feedback to Exco in the interest of product improvement

Any other related duties as required by the CEO.

RequirementsExperience

Relevant experience in consumer sales and marketing.

At least 5 years sales/marketing experience within a B2B and B2C target driven environment.

Previous experience working with CRM platform will be advantageous.

Previous experience in marketing and or customer service industry would be an advantage.

Sales/marketing of intangible products and services.

Project management experience.

Proven experience in relationship management.

Education

A relevant B-Degree or equivalent qualification is required.

Other

The prospective manager must be prepared to work flexible hours to ensure that strict deadlines are met

Willing to travel nationally on short notice

Own transport is essential

