SAP Test Analyst at iOCO

May 6, 2021

We are looking for 2 SAP Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. If you’re ready to take on a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact, and let’s get the conversation started.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town
Level: Intermediate
Initial 6 month contract

  • Key performance Areas/ Outputs: Test Planning; Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review; Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data); Test execution, recording and defect logging; Test status updates and reporting; Test closure activities
  • SAP Testing experience
  • SAP experience or Certifications required: SD, MM, Retail and Purchasing
  • Functional and non-functional testing (performance-related and security-related testing)
  • Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems
  • JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience
  • Data warehouse, ETL experience (experience in the Transactional Data Services Industry)
  • Manual Testing experience
  • Tools/ Technologies: ALM/ QC, Jira, SAP
  • Experience working within the retail sector
  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Agile
  • ALM
  • QC
  • Quality Center
  • JIra
  • Data warehouse
  • ETL
  • BI
  • transactional data services
  • JDA
  • JDA forecasting
  • ASR
  • AWR
  • functional testing
  • non-functional testing
  • performance testing
  • security testing
  • SAP SD
  • SAP MM
  • SAP Retail and Purchasing
  • SAP Testing
  • Test Analysis
  • Contract
  • Cape Town

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

