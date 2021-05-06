SAP Test Analyst at iOCO

We are looking for 2 SAP Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. If you’re ready to take on a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact, and let’s get the conversation started.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town
Level: Intermediate
Initial 6 month contract
- Key performance Areas/ Outputs: Test Planning; Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review; Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data); Test execution, recording and defect logging; Test status updates and reporting; Test closure activities
- SAP Testing experience
- SAP experience or Certifications required: SD, MM, Retail and Purchasing
- Functional and non-functional testing (performance-related and security-related testing)
- Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems
- JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience
- Data warehouse, ETL experience (experience in the Transactional Data Services Industry)
- Manual Testing experience
- Tools/ Technologies: ALM/ QC, Jira, SAP
- Experience working within the retail sector
- Comfortable working within an Agile environment
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Agile
- ALM
- QC
- Quality Center
- JIra
- Data warehouse
- ETL
- BI
- transactional data services
- JDA
- JDA forecasting
- ASR
- AWR
- functional testing
- non-functional testing
- performance testing
- security testing
- SAP SD
- SAP MM
- SAP Retail and Purchasing
- SAP Testing
- Test Analysis
- Contract
- Cape Town
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years