Scrum Master at Osiris Trading

A role has become available for a Scrum Masters to manage Product and Software Development teams as a servant leader. The SM will ensure that teams follow Agile practices and Scrum framework values, work to increase team efficiency, and provide motivation and guidance for process improvement.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Arrange daily stand-up meetings, facilitate meetings, schedule meetings, demo, and decision-making processes to ensure quick inspection and proper use of adaptation process

Forecast the numbers of deliverables possible in an iteration, which is based on evidence and reliable source

Administrate the team and the product owner to manage a product backlog in good shape and make them ready for the next sprint

Estimation and planning. Display knowledge how to create useful, reliable, and practical plans for software development deliverables

Coach on Agile practices and principles, interactions over processes and tools

Responsible for helping teams and individuals clarify goals and actions to achieve them

Shield teams from outside distractions and interferences

Ensure the correct use of agile process

Facilitate his team for better creativity and tries to improve the efficiency of the development team

Assessing the Agile Maturity of the team and organisation and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team and organisation

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving

Assures all project specs and documents are completed and signed off by stakeholders

Coordinate end-to-end SLDC

Create and maintain all project documentation, including specifications, minutes, and project progress reports

Manage project resource allocation

REQUIRED:

Scrum Master Certification (Essential)

Jira Administrator Certification (Highly Recommended)

Bachelor’s Degree in information science (Beneficial)

Knowledge of agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum, Kanban, XP, etc.

Good skills to coach team how to follow agile methodologies, practically.

Understand the basic fundamentals of iterative and incremental development.

Strong knowledge of Agile theory, rules, and practices.

Knowledge of other Agile approaches, like Kanban, Safe, FDD, XP, etc.

Awareness and experience about Agile techniques like: User Stories, Continuous Integration, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

Know about the value of metrics and incremental delivery

Knowledge about tasks, backlog tracking, burn-down metrics, velocity, user stories etc

Able to log all development changes, bugs, and new projects on Azure DevOps

Configuration of Azure DevOps Boards and managing new plugins on Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

Agile

SDLC

Scrum

Coaching

Azure DevOps

CI

VersionOne

About The Employer:

WORK IS PLAY:)

We make games, and we’re passionate about it. We’re a dev house which specialises in advanced, cutting edge online fun, a sentiment that is echoed in our environment and company culture. Our core is a lattice of skilled and passionate developers who can tackle the surge of projects and ideas that flow in and out of our doors. The entertainment we provide is on a global scale, necessitating the latest technologies and international standards.

WHAT WE’RE LIKE:)

The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.

Besides our very own mini penalty shootout, putting green and cricket pitch smack bang in the middle of our office, we have a very special canteen area where we enjoy company-subsidised meals, barista-crafted coffee and FIFA console gaming, foosball and special themed employee get-togethers. Employee wellness, balance and motivation go hand-in-hand with our work hard ethos making Osiris a place like no other!

Driven by the thrill of Sports, we are home to a community of talented and innovative teams. We share the thrill of the industry we are in, operating as fans with consumers in every game and fueling the conversation – no matter how big or small this week’s match line-up looks.

The sporting world is pure magic where anything can happen so when it comes to bringing consumers the best entertainment, we believe anything and everything is possible and we will make it happen!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Flexitime

Meal Subsidies

Vitality

Performance Bonus

Parking

