Our client in the International Clearing and Forwarding sector is looking for a Sea freight imports & exports operator to join their team in Kempton Park.
- Management and processing of import and export transaction
- Typical customs clearing transactions – bill of entries, arranging subsequent deliveries and updating customers
- Typical forwarding transactions – interactions with our global network of agents and local importers and exporters for shipping requirements
Desired Skills:
- Customs clearing and forwarding experience of 10 years is essential –
- In depth knowledge of the HS Codes / Tariff headings is essential –
- Knowledge of customs clearing software is essential (Shipshape or Corefreight or Clearways or CargoWise)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Market Related / Should you not receive feedback within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.