Sea freight imports & exports operator

Our client in the International Clearing and Forwarding sector is looking for a Sea freight imports & exports operator to join their team in Kempton Park.

Management and processing of import and export transaction

Typical customs clearing transactions – bill of entries, arranging subsequent deliveries and updating customers

Typical forwarding transactions – interactions with our global network of agents and local importers and exporters for shipping requirements

Desired Skills:

Customs clearing and forwarding experience of 10 years is essential –

In depth knowledge of the HS Codes / Tariff headings is essential –

Knowledge of customs clearing software is essential (Shipshape or Corefreight or Clearways or CargoWise)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Market Related / Should you not receive feedback within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position