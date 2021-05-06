Sea freight imports & exports operator

Our client in the International Clearing and Forwarding sector is looking for a Sea freight imports & exports operator to join their team in Kempton Park.

  • Management and processing of import and export transaction
  • Typical customs clearing transactions – bill of entries, arranging subsequent deliveries and updating customers
  • Typical forwarding transactions – interactions with our global network of agents and local importers and exporters for shipping requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Customs clearing and forwarding experience of 10 years is essential –
  • In depth knowledge of the HS Codes / Tariff headings is essential –
  • Knowledge of customs clearing software is essential (Shipshape or Corefreight or Clearways or CargoWise)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Market Related / Should you not receive feedback within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

