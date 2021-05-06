Senior Financial Planner

Senior Financial Planner opportunity

We are looking for Senior Financial Planner who will service clients of one of the biggest banks in South Africa and the rest of Africa. The opportunity is lucrative. We are looking for self-driven individual who is willing to go an extra mile when serving customers.

Non-negotiable Minimum Requirements

1. RE5

2. NQF 5 Wealth Management

3. Two Years of Experience offering Financial Advice

4. Offering Financial Advice and Intermediary Services off supervision

Product Subcategories Cat B1, B2, C, Retail Pensions and CIS

NB: If the candidate is not around Queenstown, she/he must be willing to relocate because Bank branches are in Queenstown.

Desired Skills:

Financial Planning

Estate Planning

Wealth Creation

FAIS

FICA

Financial Advisory

Wealth Preservation

Communication Skills

Arithmetic Skills

Computer Skills

Elite Wealth Skills

Xplan Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Services Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position