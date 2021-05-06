Senior Financial Planner opportunity
We are looking for Senior Financial Planner who will service clients of one of the biggest banks in South Africa and the rest of Africa. The opportunity is lucrative. We are looking for self-driven individual who is willing to go an extra mile when serving customers.
Non-negotiable Minimum Requirements
1. RE5
2. NQF 5 Wealth Management
3. Two Years of Experience offering Financial Advice
4. Offering Financial Advice and Intermediary Services off supervision
Product Subcategories Cat B1, B2, C, Retail Pensions and CIS
NB: If the candidate is not around Queenstown, she/he must be willing to relocate because Bank branches are in Queenstown.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Planning
- Estate Planning
- Wealth Creation
- FAIS
- FICA
- Financial Advisory
- Wealth Preservation
- Communication Skills
- Arithmetic Skills
- Computer Skills
- Elite Wealth Skills
- Xplan Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Services Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree