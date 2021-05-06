Senior Fund Administrator at Ntice Search

Curo Fund Services a leading financial services company is seeking the specialized skill set of a Senior Fund Administrator to join their fine-tuned Data Management Securities department in Bellville. Specializing in the administration investment space this company offers amazing working conditions and financial stability. They are a proudly South African investment administration services business, providing investment management solutions to leading investment providers for more than a [URL Removed] PURPOSE:This role includes the responsibility of sourcing, set-up and maintenance of instrument/security related static data on Hiport and Connex (Message Viewer)..RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Set-up and/or creation of financial instruments in line with Curos policies and procedures, client service level agreements and internal controls relevant systems Hiportfolio and Connex
- Understand the working of instruments and apply this knowledge to set-up and query resolution of security set-ups.
- Apply exposure to vendor systems to source instrument information for set-up
- Execute rate resets, sector allocation, GL allocation and other static data changes as part of maintenance of securities.
- Monitor and execute instructions and queries relating to instrument/security set-up (include all instrument types, interest resets dates and rates, sector allocation, GL code allocation, etc.)
- Identify risks and perform controls to ensure accuracy, quality, and efficiency.
- Assist in accumulating statistic information for capacity and delivery monitoring.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Accounting or business related tertiary qualification with a minimum of 2 years operational experience static data experience preferable
- Good knowledge and understanding of financial instrument set-ups is preferred
- Hiport experience is preferred
- Exposure to Connex/Message Viewer, Bloomberg, INET, Sharenet will be valued
- Understanding of the end to end processes within Operations
- Proficient in MS Office suite
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- High attention to detail
- High level of people engagements and focus on relationship building
- Strong problem solving skills
- High level of drive and the ability to be self-motivated
- Initiative and ability to innovate
- Strong analytical skills
- Positive influence on people team work