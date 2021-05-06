Senior Fund Administrator at Ntice Search

Curo Fund Services a leading financial services company is seeking the specialized skill set of a Senior Fund Administrator to join their fine-tuned Data Management Securities department in Bellville. Specializing in the administration investment space this company offers amazing working conditions and financial stability. They are a proudly South African investment administration services business, providing investment management solutions to leading investment providers for more than a [URL Removed] PURPOSE:This role includes the responsibility of sourcing, set-up and maintenance of instrument/security related static data on Hiport and Connex (Message Viewer)..RESPONSIBILITIES:

Set-up and/or creation of financial instruments in line with Curos policies and procedures, client service level agreements and internal controls relevant systems Hiportfolio and Connex

Understand the working of instruments and apply this knowledge to set-up and query resolution of security set-ups.

Apply exposure to vendor systems to source instrument information for set-up

Execute rate resets, sector allocation, GL allocation and other static data changes as part of maintenance of securities.

Monitor and execute instructions and queries relating to instrument/security set-up (include all instrument types, interest resets dates and rates, sector allocation, GL code allocation, etc.)

Identify risks and perform controls to ensure accuracy, quality, and efficiency.

Assist in accumulating statistic information for capacity and delivery monitoring.

REQUIREMENTS:

Accounting or business related tertiary qualification with a minimum of 2 years operational experience static data experience preferable

Good knowledge and understanding of financial instrument set-ups is preferred

Hiport experience is preferred

Exposure to Connex/Message Viewer, Bloomberg, INET, Sharenet will be valued

Understanding of the end to end processes within Operations

Proficient in MS Office suite

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

High attention to detail

High level of people engagements and focus on relationship building

Strong problem solving skills

High level of drive and the ability to be self-motivated

Initiative and ability to innovate

Strong analytical skills

Positive influence on people team work

