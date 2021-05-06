SENIOR TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER

Job Overview

4-Year renewable contract.

Preferably situated in Cape Town. We currently operate mostly virtually, however we will have an office base within the foreseeable future.

We are a dynamic start-up in the global Financial Technology & Blockchain industry. We are fearless and creative; we break boundaries and exceed expectations and we are looking to hire a talented and experienced Technical Project Manager to join our team.

If you comfortably fit into an agile environment where teamwork and delivery is key and if being part of a global team of technology innovators excites you, we want you on our team!

Job Responsibilities:

We do not want to tell you how to do your job so with all your experience and skills you will naturally astonish us with your ability to:

– Manage projects with top-down oversight throughout the entire execution to ensure adherence to scope, budget and timeline.

– Develop comprehensive project plans and coordinate technical personnel, external development teams and other stakeholders during all project phases.

– Continuously monitor project progress and prepare detailed reports on measurable metrics such as milestones and deliverables.

– Assign and oversee the daily tasks of technical personnel while ensuring all subordinates are actively working toward established milestones.

– Hold daily standup meetings to determine progress and address any questions or challenges regarding projects.

– Oversee and administer project budgets.

– Determine and define clear deliverables, roles and responsibilities for staff members required for specific projects or initiatives.

Skills & Qualifications:

We can really do with your skills & qualifications if you have the following:

Required:

– Bachelors degree in engineering, computer science or related field, or equivalent work experience

– Professional Project Management certification from accredited institution.

– Extensive leadership experience and strong teamwork abilities

– At least 5 years management experience in the IT field with proven successes, targets met with favorable outcomes.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Excellent time management and organizational skills and experience.

– Strong sense of personal accountability regarding decision-making and managing and inspiring teams.

– Great attention to detail.

Learn more/Apply for this position