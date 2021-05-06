Sewing Machine Mechanic

We have a Sewing Machine Mechanic vacancy at one of our clients in a manufacturing plant that is part of a listed entity. Long established brand. R23k – R25k p.m. ctc. Industria, West Rand.

Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

Relevant Sewing Machine/Trade Qualification

3 – 5 years experience working within a Manufacturing/Sewing environment

Key Performance

Planned Maintenance

Ensure maintenance service schedules are adhered to and that all machines are serviced at all times as per schedule

Record all spares used as well as downtime onto the necessary job cards

Assist other technicians when required in terms of planned maintenance

Preventative Maintenance

Daily inspection on machinery to identify possible defects and repair timeously

Minimize downtime of machineryEnsure job card procedure system is adhered to at all times

Housekeeping

Ensure housekeeping is maintained in the maintenance workshop

Ensure area where worked is left clean and machines are operational

OHS Act / Fire Regulation

Ensure compliance to OHS act at all times

Ensure compliance to Fire regulation policies and procedures at all times

Make sure machines are safe to work on

Make sure safety mechanisms are operational

Shutdown maintenance / Overtime

Assist with maintenance planning during shutdown period

Assist with spares to be ordered as and when required

General

Daily machine inspections

Assist in the implementation of lean projects

Assist with general maintenance in and around the plant and building

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position