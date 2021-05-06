We have a Sewing Machine Mechanic vacancy at one of our clients in a manufacturing plant that is part of a listed entity. Long established brand. R23k – R25k p.m. ctc. Industria, West Rand.
Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Relevant Sewing Machine/Trade Qualification
- 3 – 5 years experience working within a Manufacturing/Sewing environment
Key Performance
Planned Maintenance
- Ensure maintenance service schedules are adhered to and that all machines are serviced at all times as per schedule
- Record all spares used as well as downtime onto the necessary job cards
- Assist other technicians when required in terms of planned maintenance
Preventative Maintenance
- Daily inspection on machinery to identify possible defects and repair timeously
- Minimize downtime of machineryEnsure job card procedure system is adhered to at all times
Housekeeping
- Ensure housekeeping is maintained in the maintenance workshop
- Ensure area where worked is left clean and machines are operational
OHS Act / Fire Regulation
- Ensure compliance to OHS act at all times
- Ensure compliance to Fire regulation policies and procedures at all times
- Make sure machines are safe to work on
- Make sure safety mechanisms are operational
Shutdown maintenance / Overtime
- Assist with maintenance planning during shutdown period
- Assist with spares to be ordered as and when required
General
- Daily machine inspections
- Assist in the implementation of lean projects
- Assist with general maintenance in and around the plant and building
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.
- Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund