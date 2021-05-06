SNR Bookkeeper at TFA GLobal

Accounting practice in the Northern Suburbs is looking for competent bookkeeper, preferably with experience in an accounting practice. The candidate must be able to manage a client portfolio.
Reporting to Partner.
Desired Skills:
- Pastel Partner
- Book-keeping
- Year End Accounts
- Journal Entries
- Trial Balance
- Bank Reconciliation
- VAT
- Year End Closing
- Payroll Processing
- Paye
- uif
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Highly computerised accounting practice looking for suitable candidates who wish to assist in the growth of the practice