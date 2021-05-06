SNR Bookkeeper at TFA GLobal

May 6, 2021

Accounting practice in the Northern Suburbs is looking for competent bookkeeper, preferably with experience in an accounting practice. The candidate must be able to manage a client portfolio.
Reporting to Partner.

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel Partner
  • Book-keeping
  • Year End Accounts
  • Journal Entries
  • Trial Balance
  • Bank Reconciliation
  • VAT
  • Year End Closing
  • Payroll Processing
  • Paye
  • uif

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Highly computerised accounting practice looking for suitable candidates who wish to assist in the growth of the practice

Learn more/Apply for this position