SNR Bookkeeper at TFA GLobal

Accounting practice in the Northern Suburbs is looking for competent bookkeeper, preferably with experience in an accounting practice. The candidate must be able to manage a client portfolio.

Reporting to Partner.

Desired Skills:

Pastel Partner

Book-keeping

Year End Accounts

Journal Entries

Trial Balance

Bank Reconciliation

VAT

Year End Closing

Payroll Processing

Paye

uif

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Highly computerised accounting practice looking for suitable candidates who wish to assist in the growth of the practice

