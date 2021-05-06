Technical Sales Engineer

Our client is seeking an accountable Engineer, responsible for Thermodynamic Design, Technical Sales, Project Liaising and the complete execution of formulating technical proposals and quotes, based on specific application-related solutions.

The individual must be committed to developing standards which will aid in department development, along with technical sales development. Execution of the complete project process is crucial including technical sales administration, bills of lading, process management and after- sales service.

Responsibilities:

Interaction with internal and external clients to interpret their needs and requirements

Holistic Thermodynamic Design, including Coils and Multiplex or Simplex Systems

Responsible for complete proposals within a stipulated response time

Costing of complete Turnkey Projects, including cold and freezer rooms

Liaising with contractors, attending site meetings and general Project Management

Defining and designing complete system design specifications per application

Perform overall project control (administration, consulting, quoting, planning) and report regularly on project status

Ensure client satisfaction and that the application functions as specified

Commitment to department back-up functions, with the overlapping and integration of skills

Experience and Requirements

A National Diploma in Engineering, or equivalent trade qualifications with at least three years’ experience

Refrigeration consulting, design, contracting and project co-ordination experience

Required to incorporate software and visualisation packages into designs, proposals and technical sales development. For example, the use of CAD, pipe sizing software, presentation software to bring about a technologically advanced approach and solution

Required to work on multiple disciplinary projects

Time management and organisation skills are crucial

Experience in customer relations and after-sales service

Desired Skills:

Thermodynamic Design

Technical Sales Engineering

Refrigeration Design

Project Management

Application Engineering

