Temp Machine Operator at O’Brien Recruitment

May 6, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Optimise plant and process performance where appropriate
  • Operate Beverage house plant and process
  • Operate Beverage fermentation plant and process
  • Operate beverage filtration plant and process
  • Operate the packaging plant and process
  • Performing housekeeping tasks, applying 5s principles and following safe work practices
  • Unsafe work practices must be identified and corrected
  • Support the creation of standard work procedures

Quality control and analysis:

  • Carry out the required quality checks and analysis, and recording the results on the appropriate information system
  • Where quality problems have arisen, apply the appropriate problem solving techniques
  • Escalate any identified or unresolved problems to BAM

Communication:

  • Actively participate in meetings and goal reviews
  • Utilise the gap list to record issues, problems and improvement opportunities
  • Fully understanding the team goals and participating in team goal review sessions
  • Making use of relevant communication media to stay informed and inform other of issues
  • Complete required hand over to incoming shift team members
  • Ensuring the issues relating to plant performance quality
  • Complete autonomous maintenance tasks problem solving activities

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Machine Operator for a companies based in Durban areas. The ideal candidates must matric (Grade 12) and 2-3 years experience in operating machinery in the Warehouse/Manufacturing environment.

Please note: this to build our database of Temp Machine Operators . Therefore, it is not a readily available – called when needed.

Learn more/Apply for this position