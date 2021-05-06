Temp Machine Operator at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Optimise plant and process performance where appropriate
- Operate Beverage house plant and process
- Operate Beverage fermentation plant and process
- Operate beverage filtration plant and process
- Operate the packaging plant and process
- Performing housekeeping tasks, applying 5s principles and following safe work practices
- Unsafe work practices must be identified and corrected
- Support the creation of standard work procedures
Quality control and analysis:
- Carry out the required quality checks and analysis, and recording the results on the appropriate information system
- Where quality problems have arisen, apply the appropriate problem solving techniques
- Escalate any identified or unresolved problems to BAM
Communication:
- Actively participate in meetings and goal reviews
- Utilise the gap list to record issues, problems and improvement opportunities
- Fully understanding the team goals and participating in team goal review sessions
- Making use of relevant communication media to stay informed and inform other of issues
- Complete required hand over to incoming shift team members
- Ensuring the issues relating to plant performance quality
- Complete autonomous maintenance tasks problem solving activities
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Machine Operator for a companies based in Durban areas. The ideal candidates must matric (Grade 12) and 2-3 years experience in operating machinery in the Warehouse/Manufacturing environment.
Please note: this to build our database of Temp Machine Operators . Therefore, it is not a readily available – called when needed.