Temp Machine Operator at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Optimise plant and process performance where appropriate

Operate Beverage house plant and process

Operate Beverage fermentation plant and process

Operate beverage filtration plant and process

Operate the packaging plant and process

Performing housekeeping tasks, applying 5s principles and following safe work practices

Unsafe work practices must be identified and corrected

Support the creation of standard work procedures

Quality control and analysis:

Carry out the required quality checks and analysis, and recording the results on the appropriate information system

Where quality problems have arisen, apply the appropriate problem solving techniques

Escalate any identified or unresolved problems to BAM

Communication:

Actively participate in meetings and goal reviews

Utilise the gap list to record issues, problems and improvement opportunities

Fully understanding the team goals and participating in team goal review sessions

Making use of relevant communication media to stay informed and inform other of issues

Complete required hand over to incoming shift team members

Ensuring the issues relating to plant performance quality

Complete autonomous maintenance tasks problem solving activities

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Machine Operator for a companies based in Durban areas. The ideal candidates must matric (Grade 12) and 2-3 years experience in operating machinery in the Warehouse/Manufacturing environment.

Please note: this to build our database of Temp Machine Operators . Therefore, it is not a readily available – called when needed.

Learn more/Apply for this position