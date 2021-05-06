Test Analyst (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A reputable retail concern seeks a meticulous and solutions-driven Test Analyst to fill a 6-Month Contract role. Your core role will be to effectively test systems by implementing the agreed testing strategy, master test plan and quality standards. The ideal candidate requires a 3-year tertiary or NQF-aligned qualification and must be ISEB / ISTQB Foundation in Software Testing Certified & ISEB/ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certified. You must have at least 3 years experience working in a software testing environment involving test execution and identification of faults preferably also having Mobile application testing experience & good knowledge of structured test methods and [URL Removed] and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans

Understand the project and test requirements.

Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project.

Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.

Apply effective problem-solving

Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified.

Report any problems or issues to Test Lead for necessary action.

Ensure operational efficiency

Conduct test case execution, including Smoke-Testing and Sanity-Testing.

Update the test results (provide evidence).

Log defects in the tracking tool.

Re-test fixes and related functionality.

Prepare test data through the application to test automation tools or manual.

Support automation tools.

Review test packs with Test Analysts to ensure understanding of the test cases.

Run automation test scripts for Functional and Regression test cases.

Record results and perform detailed initial root cause investigation communicate test results.

Monitor and maintain processes and procedures

Prepare the test setup and data.

Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

ISEB / ISTQB Foundation in Software Testing Certification.

ISEB / ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 3 years experience working in a software testing environment involving test execution and identification of faults.

Good knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Mobile application testing experience preferable.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Advantageous

Experience in Business or Systems Analysis.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

