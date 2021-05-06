Unix Engineer

May 6, 2021

Our client is looking for a Unix Engineer to join their AIX team within the infrastructure and operations division.

Purpose of the role:

  • System Administration
  • Automation
  • Introduction of dev-ops principles
  • Transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code.

Location: Centurion or Cape Town

Required Experience:

  • 5+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
  • 3+ Years Solid AIX experience
  • Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM,
  • Storage management experience
  • 1+ Years Scripting and automation
  • Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5) (Preferred)

Required Skills:

  • Extensive Knowledge of AIX 7.X
  • Linux knowledge will be a benefit
  • Power Virtualization (VIO)
  • Backup and Recovery
  • Networking (TCP/IP)
  • Authentication – PAM/AD Integration
  • Scripting – Shell, Pearl & Python
  • Unix Security (Understanding and implementation)
  • Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit
  • Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
  • Knowledge of Agile and ITIL Principles
  • HMC Installation, Management and suppor
  • Power hardware support
  • IBM Network installation Manager usage
  • Disaster recovery execution & Understanding

Responsibilites:

  • Hardware and System Monitor.
  • OS and Hardware performance management.
  • Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems
  • Maintain and service components for AIX servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.
  • Implementation of Infrastructure changes
  • Incident, Problem, Change through the usage of JIRA
  • Patch Management
  • Automation & Config management (Ansible, shell, Rundeck, GIT)
  • Engage with MML Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.
  • Capacity planning & workload balancing
  • Comprehension of Benchmark standards. (CIS)
  • Adherence to security processes & Procedures

