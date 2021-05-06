Unix Engineer

Our client is looking for a Unix Engineer to join their AIX team within the infrastructure and operations division.

Purpose of the role:

System Administration

Automation

Introduction of dev-ops principles

Transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code.

Location: Centurion or Cape Town

Required Experience:

5+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience

3+ Years Solid AIX experience

Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM,

Storage management experience

1+ Years Scripting and automation

Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5) (Preferred)

Required Skills:

Extensive Knowledge of AIX 7.X

Linux knowledge will be a benefit

Power Virtualization (VIO)

Backup and Recovery

Networking (TCP/IP)

Authentication – PAM/AD Integration

Scripting – Shell, Pearl & Python

Unix Security (Understanding and implementation)

Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit

Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Knowledge of Agile and ITIL Principles

HMC Installation, Management and suppor

Power hardware support

IBM Network installation Manager usage

Disaster recovery execution & Understanding

Responsibilites:

Hardware and System Monitor.

OS and Hardware performance management.

Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems

Maintain and service components for AIX servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.

Implementation of Infrastructure changes

Incident, Problem, Change through the usage of JIRA

Patch Management

Automation & Config management (Ansible, shell, Rundeck, GIT)

Engage with MML Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.

Capacity planning & workload balancing

Comprehension of Benchmark standards. (CIS)

Adherence to security processes & Procedures

