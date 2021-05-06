Our client is looking for a Unix Engineer to join their AIX team within the infrastructure and operations division.
Purpose of the role:
- System Administration
- Automation
- Introduction of dev-ops principles
- Transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code.
Location: Centurion or Cape Town
Required Experience:
- 5+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
- 3+ Years Solid AIX experience
- Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM,
- Storage management experience
- 1+ Years Scripting and automation
- Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5) (Preferred)
Required Skills:
- Extensive Knowledge of AIX 7.X
- Linux knowledge will be a benefit
- Power Virtualization (VIO)
- Backup and Recovery
- Networking (TCP/IP)
- Authentication – PAM/AD Integration
- Scripting – Shell, Pearl & Python
- Unix Security (Understanding and implementation)
- Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit
- Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
- Knowledge of Agile and ITIL Principles
- HMC Installation, Management and suppor
- Power hardware support
- IBM Network installation Manager usage
- Disaster recovery execution & Understanding
Responsibilites:
- Hardware and System Monitor.
- OS and Hardware performance management.
- Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems
- Maintain and service components for AIX servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.
- Implementation of Infrastructure changes
- Incident, Problem, Change through the usage of JIRA
- Patch Management
- Automation & Config management (Ansible, shell, Rundeck, GIT)
- Engage with MML Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.
- Capacity planning & workload balancing
- Comprehension of Benchmark standards. (CIS)
- Adherence to security processes & Procedures
Apply today for Further Information or a full spec!
