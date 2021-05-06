Unix Engineer

Our client is looking for a Unix engineer to join their Linux team within the infrastructure and operations division.

Location: Centurion

Purpose of the role:

System Administration

Automation

Introduction of devOps principles

Transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code

Required Experience:

6+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience

4+ Years LINUX experience

Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM

Storage management experience

1+ Years Scripting and automation

Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5)

Required Skills:

Extensive Knowledge of Linux (Red-Hat/CentOS

VMWARE & AIX knowledge will be a benefit

Server clustering

Virtualization

Backup and Recovery

Networking (TCP/IP)

Authentication – PAM/AD Integration

Scripting – PHP, Bash, Pearl & Python

Unix Security

Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit

Excellent interpersonal skills in areas of engagement with business

Strong leadership Skills

Excellent verbal and writing skills, both technical and non-technical.

Knowledge of information principles and processes agile software development, rapid prototyping, incremental, synchronize and stabilize, and DevOps)

Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Responsibilties:

Monitor & systems performance management.

Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems

Maintain and service components for Linux servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.

Implementation of Infrastructure changes

Incident, Problem, Change, Patch Management

Standby & Daily Health Checks

Use shell scripting and Ansible/CF Engine to automate all operational processes and changes

Engage with MMI Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.

Capacity planning & workload balancing

Automation & Config management (Puppet, Salt, CF Engine, Ansible)

Comprehension of Benchmark standards (CIS)

Apply today for the full spec or furhter information pertaining to the role!

Desired Skills:

Unix

Linux

Infrastructure

Operating Systems

virtualisation

KVM

Vmware

PowerVM

Storage management

scripting

Automation

AIX

IBM

TCP

Bash

Pearl

PHP

Security

Agile

DevOps

ITSM

ITIL

Shell

RedHat

Red Hat Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position