Our client is looking for a Unix engineer to join their Linux team within the infrastructure and operations division.
Location: Centurion
Purpose of the role:
- System Administration
- Automation
- Introduction of devOps principles
- Transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code
Required Experience:
- 6+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
- 4+ Years LINUX experience
- Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM
- Storage management experience
- 1+ Years Scripting and automation
- Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5)
Required Skills:
- Extensive Knowledge of Linux (Red-Hat/CentOS
- VMWARE & AIX knowledge will be a benefit
- Server clustering
- Virtualization
- Backup and Recovery
- Networking (TCP/IP)
- Authentication – PAM/AD Integration
- Scripting – PHP, Bash, Pearl & Python
- Unix Security
- Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit
- Excellent interpersonal skills in areas of engagement with business
- Strong leadership Skills
- Excellent verbal and writing skills, both technical and non-technical.
- Knowledge of information principles and processes agile software development, rapid prototyping, incremental, synchronize and stabilize, and DevOps)
- Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
Responsibilties:
- Monitor & systems performance management.
- Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems
- Maintain and service components for Linux servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.
- Implementation of Infrastructure changes
- Incident, Problem, Change, Patch Management
- Standby & Daily Health Checks
- Use shell scripting and Ansible/CF Engine to automate all operational processes and changes
- Engage with MMI Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.
- Capacity planning & workload balancing
- Automation & Config management (Puppet, Salt, CF Engine, Ansible)
- Comprehension of Benchmark standards (CIS)
Apply today for the full spec or furhter information pertaining to the role!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree