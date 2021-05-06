Unix Engineer

May 6, 2021

Our client is looking for a Unix engineer to join their Linux team within the infrastructure and operations division.

Location: Centurion

Purpose of the role:

  • System Administration
  • Automation
  • Introduction of devOps principles
  • Transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code

Required Experience:

  • 6+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
  • 4+ Years LINUX experience
  • Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM
  • Storage management experience
  • 1+ Years Scripting and automation
  • Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5)

Required Skills:

  • Extensive Knowledge of Linux (Red-Hat/CentOS
  • VMWARE & AIX knowledge will be a benefit
  • Server clustering
  • Virtualization
  • Backup and Recovery
  • Networking (TCP/IP)
  • Authentication – PAM/AD Integration
  • Scripting – PHP, Bash, Pearl & Python
  • Unix Security
  • Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit
  • Excellent interpersonal skills in areas of engagement with business
  • Strong leadership Skills
  • Excellent verbal and writing skills, both technical and non-technical.
  • Knowledge of information principles and processes agile software development, rapid prototyping, incremental, synchronize and stabilize, and DevOps)
  • Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Responsibilties:

  • Monitor & systems performance management.
  • Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems
  • Maintain and service components for Linux servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.
  • Implementation of Infrastructure changes
  • Incident, Problem, Change, Patch Management
  • Standby & Daily Health Checks
  • Use shell scripting and Ansible/CF Engine to automate all operational processes and changes
  • Engage with MMI Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.
  • Capacity planning & workload balancing
  • Automation & Config management (Puppet, Salt, CF Engine, Ansible)
  • Comprehension of Benchmark standards (CIS)

