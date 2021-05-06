Van Sales Driver (Code 14/EC)

Purpose of the job:

Driving a truck, promoting, and selling products to customers

Job Description:

Maintain sales and delivery records

Identify new sales opportunities

Inform regular customers of new products

Deliver orders and collect payments

Account for safe and timeous delivery

Adhere to Road Safety regulations at all times

Follow routes and time schedules

Be flexible and be able to work both independently and within a team

Be pleasant, presentable and have a mature approach

Report any minor or major defects of the delivery vehicle

Ability to communicate in English well – Read and Write and Understand

Follow any reasonable instruction as required to ensure continuous work flow.

Job Requirements:

Grade 10 – Grade 12

Valid code EC /Code 14 Drivers License with PDP

2 years Sales and Marketing experience

Reliable and Trustworthy

Sober Habits

Good Communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position