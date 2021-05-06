Van Sales Driver (Code 14/EC)

May 6, 2021

Purpose of the job:
Driving a truck, promoting, and selling products to customers

Job Description:

  • Maintain sales and delivery records
  • Identify new sales opportunities
  • Inform regular customers of new products
  • Deliver orders and collect payments
  • Account for safe and timeous delivery
  • Adhere to Road Safety regulations at all times
  • Follow routes and time schedules
  • Be flexible and be able to work both independently and within a team
  • Be pleasant, presentable and have a mature approach
  • Report any minor or major defects of the delivery vehicle
  • Ability to communicate in English well – Read and Write and Understand
  • Follow any reasonable instruction as required to ensure continuous work flow.

Job Requirements:

  • Grade 10 – Grade 12
  • Valid code EC /Code 14 Drivers License with PDP
  • 2 years Sales and Marketing experience
  • Reliable and Trustworthy
  • Sober Habits
  • Good Communication skills.

