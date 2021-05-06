Van Sales Driver (Code 14/EC)

Purpose of the job:
Driving a truck, promoting, and selling products to customers
Job Description:
- Maintain sales and delivery records
- Identify new sales opportunities
- Inform regular customers of new products
- Deliver orders and collect payments
- Account for safe and timeous delivery
- Adhere to Road Safety regulations at all times
- Follow routes and time schedules
- Be flexible and be able to work both independently and within a team
- Be pleasant, presentable and have a mature approach
- Report any minor or major defects of the delivery vehicle
- Ability to communicate in English well – Read and Write and Understand
- Follow any reasonable instruction as required to ensure continuous work flow.
Job Requirements:
- Grade 10 – Grade 12
- Valid code EC /Code 14 Drivers License with PDP
- 2 years Sales and Marketing experience
- Reliable and Trustworthy
- Sober Habits
- Good Communication skills.