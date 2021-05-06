Virtual Call Centre Sales Consultant at Liberty Group

VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENT TO WORK FROM HOME
FRANK FINANCIAL SERVICES, a division of the Liberty Life Group is currently looking to recruit experienced VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENTS to join their Team and work remotely
The successful candidate will be target driven and results orientated while working from home. The necessary equipment i.e desktop, monitor and headset will be provided in order for you to offer long-term insurance products to our clients to make financial freedom possible. You will be provided with leads/prospects, no cold calling.
Candidates must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and able to manage their time effectively while adhering to all company policies and processes.
Should you meet the above and below minimum requirements, we would like you to apply
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have Matric (Grade 12 National Senior Certificate or equivalent)
- Fais accreditation will be an advantage
- Clear Credit Record & Clear Criminal Record
- Financial services experience non-negotiable
- Minimum 1 to 2 years’ Outbound Call Centre sales experience/face to face sales/Financial advisor
- Strong command of the English Language
- PC Literate/Able to troubleshoot
- Reliable internet connection: 10MB fibre or ADSL line
- Ability to cope well under pressure
- Work without supervision
What we offer:
- Permanent position with one of the largest Financial Services Companies in South Africa
- Total package + incentives
- Benefits (Group Life Cover, Salary replacement benefit, funeral cover, 50% subsidized medical aid, pension fund & provident fund)
- Straight shifts
- All training will be provided
- Career Growth
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Microsoft Word
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We at Liberty know the path to financial freedom because we walk? it every day.
Our vision
Transform Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.
Why we are in business?
Through understanding the power of knowledge, we strive to pioneer new ways to guide people towards financial freedom.
Our purpose
Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.
Liberty is not just our name. It’s what we do.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Funeral Cover
- Provident Fund