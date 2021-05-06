Virtual Call Centre Sales Consultant at Liberty Group

VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENT TO WORK FROM HOME

FRANK FINANCIAL SERVICES, a division of the Liberty Life Group is currently looking to recruit experienced VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENTS to join their Team and work remotely

The successful candidate will be target driven and results orientated while working from home. The necessary equipment i.e desktop, monitor and headset will be provided in order for you to offer long-term insurance products to our clients to make financial freedom possible. You will be provided with leads/prospects, no cold calling.

Candidates must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and able to manage their time effectively while adhering to all company policies and processes.

Should you meet the above and below minimum requirements, we would like you to apply

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must have Matric (Grade 12 National Senior Certificate or equivalent)

Fais accreditation will be an advantage

Clear Credit Record & Clear Criminal Record

Financial services experience non-negotiable

Minimum 1 to 2 years’ Outbound Call Centre sales experience/face to face sales/Financial advisor

Strong command of the English Language

PC Literate/Able to troubleshoot

Reliable internet connection: 10MB fibre or ADSL line

Ability to cope well under pressure

Work without supervision

What we offer:

Permanent position with one of the largest Financial Services Companies in South Africa

Total package + incentives

Benefits (Group Life Cover, Salary replacement benefit, funeral cover, 50% subsidized medical aid, pension fund & provident fund)

Straight shifts

All training will be provided

Career Growth

Desired Skills:

Excel

Microsoft Word

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We at Liberty know the path to financial freedom because we walk? it every day.

Our vision

Transform Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.

Why we are in business?

Through understanding the power of knowledge, we strive to pioneer new ways to guide people towards financial freedom.

Our purpose

Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.

Liberty is not just our name. It’s what we do.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Cover

Provident Fund

