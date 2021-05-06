Visual Designer

The candidate will be responsible for working closely with client in creating and collating internal marketing material. The candidate needs to deliver effective, aesthetic, on-brand, and on-strategy creative for email promotional creative, email templates and Presentation design. The Candidate needs to have a background in digital and have an understanding of product design.

The Designer reports to the Creative Director, and works closely with the Group Account Directors, Strategists, Copywriters, and Project Managers and will be expected to engage with Clients when presenting work and managing revisions.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in digital design, graphic design, graphic communications or related field

Minimum 5 years successful professional design experience, preferably at a digital agency

Strong portfolio of design work, showing solution to business problems through effective design

Able to present concepts and lead internal teams to the correct solution

Strong work ethic and personal accountability

Strong attention to detail

Strong time management

Good interpersonal skills

Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite products, & presentation programs i.e. PowerPoint

Job Duties

Produce marketing material that will aid the client in communicating their product.

While some projects may require directing external resources, the role is expected to be hands-on

Translate product positioning, existing research, and offline/online Marketing Strategies into effective designs

Work with the Creative Director and Strategist to translate and create marketing requirements into compelling, appropriate campaigns and designs

Ensure consistency of brand and creative across all customer touch points

Translate wireframes into simple, easy-to-use User Interfaces

Participating in tender process i.e. design, submission and review

Other duties as assigned

Desired Skills:

Digital design

Graphic design

Attention to detail

Time Management

Interpersonal Skills

Adobe Creative Suite

Powerpoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

