Visual Designer

The candidate will be responsible for working closely with client in creating and collating internal marketing material. The candidate needs to deliver effective, aesthetic, on-brand, and on-strategy creative for email promotional creative, email templates and Presentation design. The Candidate needs to have a background in digital and have an understanding of product design.
The Designer reports to the Creative Director, and works closely with the Group Account Directors, Strategists, Copywriters, and Project Managers and will be expected to engage with Clients when presenting work and managing revisions.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in digital design, graphic design, graphic communications or related field
- Minimum 5 years successful professional design experience, preferably at a digital agency
- Strong portfolio of design work, showing solution to business problems through effective design
- Able to present concepts and lead internal teams to the correct solution
- Strong work ethic and personal accountability
- Strong attention to detail
- Strong time management
- Good interpersonal skills
- Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite products, & presentation programs i.e. PowerPoint
Job Duties
- Produce marketing material that will aid the client in communicating their product.
- While some projects may require directing external resources, the role is expected to be hands-on
- Translate product positioning, existing research, and offline/online Marketing Strategies into effective designs
- Work with the Creative Director and Strategist to translate and create marketing requirements into compelling, appropriate campaigns and designs
- Ensure consistency of brand and creative across all customer touch points
- Translate wireframes into simple, easy-to-use User Interfaces
- Participating in tender process i.e. design, submission and review
- Other duties as assigned
Desired Skills:
- Digital design
- Graphic design
- Attention to detail
- Time Management
- Interpersonal Skills
- Adobe Creative Suite
- Powerpoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years