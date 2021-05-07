Accountant – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ an Accountant- EE

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors degree in accounting or related field
  • Strong computer skills with Microsoft Office Suite and financial reporting software
  • 5 years experience with financial accounting systems extraction of data and data analysis
  • Ability to work under extensive time constraints
  • Solid knowledge of accounting regulations
  • Time management abilities

Duties:

  • Gather and monitor financial data
  • Prepare monthly/quarterly and annual statements (balance sheets and income statements)
  • Forecast costs and revenues
  • Manage tax payments
  • Organise internal audits
  • Preparing budgets
  • Monitor and report on accounting discrepancies
  • Conduct detailed risk analysis and provide input to assess potential investments
  • Analyse and report on financial trends
  • Perform month-end and year-end close processes
  • Enters account details to document financial transactions
  • Prepares and recommends policies and procedures by maintaining accounting controls
  • Ensures company confidentiality by keeping financial information secure

