Accountant – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ an Accountant- EE
Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in accounting or related field
- Strong computer skills with Microsoft Office Suite and financial reporting software
- 5 years experience with financial accounting systems extraction of data and data analysis
- Ability to work under extensive time constraints
- Solid knowledge of accounting regulations
- Time management abilities
Duties:
- Gather and monitor financial data
- Prepare monthly/quarterly and annual statements (balance sheets and income statements)
- Forecast costs and revenues
- Manage tax payments
- Organise internal audits
- Preparing budgets
- Monitor and report on accounting discrepancies
- Conduct detailed risk analysis and provide input to assess potential investments
- Analyse and report on financial trends
- Perform month-end and year-end close processes
- Enters account details to document financial transactions
- Prepares and recommends policies and procedures by maintaining accounting controls
- Ensures company confidentiality by keeping financial information secure