A well-established Commercial Vehicle Maintenance Client based in Pietersburg is seeking a driven, high attention to detail, proactive Administration Officer. This individual will be responsible for the full Office Administration including job card management, finances, reporting and ad-hoc, and General Office administrative duties. Knowledge of Kerridge is non-negotiable.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric Qualification
- Minimum 3 years administrative experience in a Commercial Vehicle Maintenance environment.
- Knowledge of Excel/Word/PowerPoint/Kerridge non-negotiable.
- Analytically orientated.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Staff Management experience.
- High attention to detail.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Processing of job cards (all aspects).
- Monthly WIPS.
- Debtors.
- Creditors.
- Monthly reporting.
- OPEX cost management.
- Overtime and Timesheets.
- Petty cash.
- Capex and KPI.
- Portal management.
- Stock control.
- Ad-hoc and General Office administrative duties.