Administration Officer

May 7, 2021

A well-established Commercial Vehicle Maintenance Client based in Pietersburg is seeking a driven, high attention to detail, proactive Administration Officer. This individual will be responsible for the full Office Administration including job card management, finances, reporting and ad-hoc, and General Office administrative duties. Knowledge of Kerridge is non-negotiable.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric Qualification
  • Minimum 3 years administrative experience in a Commercial Vehicle Maintenance environment.
  • Knowledge of Excel/Word/PowerPoint/Kerridge non-negotiable.
  • Analytically orientated.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Staff Management experience.
  • High attention to detail.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Processing of job cards (all aspects).
  • Monthly WIPS.
  • Debtors.
  • Creditors.
  • Monthly reporting.
  • OPEX cost management.
  • Overtime and Timesheets.
  • Petty cash.
  • Capex and KPI.
  • Portal management.
  • Stock control.
  • Ad-hoc and General Office administrative duties.

