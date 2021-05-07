Administration Officer

A well-established Commercial Vehicle Maintenance Client based in Pietersburg is seeking a driven, high attention to detail, proactive Administration Officer. This individual will be responsible for the full Office Administration including job card management, finances, reporting and ad-hoc, and General Office administrative duties. Knowledge of Kerridge is non-negotiable.

Minimum requirements:

Matric Qualification

Minimum 3 years administrative experience in a Commercial Vehicle Maintenance environment.

Knowledge of Excel/Word/PowerPoint/Kerridge non-negotiable.

Analytically orientated.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Staff Management experience.

High attention to detail.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Processing of job cards (all aspects).

Monthly WIPS.

Debtors.

Creditors.

Monthly reporting.

OPEX cost management.

Overtime and Timesheets.

Petty cash.

Capex and KPI.

Portal management.

Stock control.

Ad-hoc and General Office administrative duties.

