Agile Master

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotation.

Qualification:

IT / Business Degree

Professional membership to international Agile Body

One of more of the following:

Professional Scrum Master III

Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum

Master (scrumailliance.org)

Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)

Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)

Certified SAFe Release Train engineer

Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

Project Management qualification(Advantageous)

Years of experience:

8-10 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 5 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Level of Experience : Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g. SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Data Network knowledge (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)

Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level

Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.

This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects

Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency.

Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element

Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management

Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required

Apply today for further information!

