May 7, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotation.

Qualification:

  • IT / Business Degree
  • Professional membership to international Agile Body

One of more of the following:

  • Professional Scrum Master III
  • Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum
  • Master (scrumailliance.org)
  • Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
  • Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
  • Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
  • Certified SAFe Release Train engineer
  • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
  • Project Management qualification(Advantageous)

Years of experience:

  • 8-10 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
  • At least 5 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Level of Experience : Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g. SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
  • Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
  • Data Network knowledge (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)
  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.
  • This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
  • Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency.
  • Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
  • Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
  • Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required

