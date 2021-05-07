An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Agile Master to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotation.
Qualification:
- IT / Business Degree
- Professional membership to international Agile Body
One of more of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master III
- Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum
- Master (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
- Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
- Certified SAFe Release Train engineer
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
- Project Management qualification(Advantageous)
Years of experience:
- 8-10 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
- At least 5 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
Level of Experience : Expert
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g. SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Knowledge of ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
- Data Network knowledge (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)
- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.
- This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
- Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency.
- Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
- Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
- Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required
Apply today for further information!
Desired Skills:
- agile master
- DevOps
- certified
- scrum master
- Project Management
- scaled models
- SAFe
- Nexus
- leSS
- ITPM
- AWM
- agile tool chain
- JIRA
- confluence
- X-Ray
- BitBucket
- Data Network
- Certified Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree