Airbnb Customer Service Advisor at Hostly

We are looking for a new team member that is friendly, polite & professional, with brilliant communication skills – both written and oral, and great problem solving skills.

We are a small fast-growing serviced accommodation (Airbnb management) business based in the United Kingdom.

We are looking for someone to respond to guest enquiries and look after all our guest communications. This will be a mixture of written (through various messaging platforms, i.e Airbnb, Expedia, etc.) and telephone communication. In addition, we will also need help with a number of other administrative tasks.

We expect this position to be fully remote.

We are looking for someone who is intelligent, well-mannered and calm. Experience of customer service, account management and problem solving is preferred.

If you are interested, and think you might be the right person for this job, we’d love to hear from you.

…. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new team member!

Desired Skills:

Manage customer service

Contacting customers

Fast Learner

Complaint Handling

Quick Thinking

About The Employer:

Having been operating for a few years, and have survived Covid, we are now looking to expand our property portfolio and our team.

