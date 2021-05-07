Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for an Assistant Business Analyst – North Cluster to be based in the Centurion area. This is a 18-month contract position.
Requirements:
- Relevant three year qualification – BTech in Credit or Risk Management or BCom Economics or Risk /Investment Management
- 2-3 years post qualification experience which will typically include the following:
- o Experience as a Credit Analyst or relevant in corporate or corporate banking environment
- o Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
- o Experience in a customer facing environment within agriculture
- Proven experience in handling banking lending activities in the absence of an agricultural or accounting qualification
- Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analytical principles, tools and systems
KPAs:
- Loan Application / Origination Process Assessment Deal Flow
- Loan Application / Origination Process Motivations – Create content
- Processing of approved applications
- Motivate risk ratio/grading of the loan
- Register the client profile and capture the application detail and terms on the system
- Stakeholder Relationship Management
