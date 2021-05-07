Assistant Business Analyst – North Cluster

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for an Assistant Business Analyst – North Cluster to be based in the Centurion area. This is a 18-month contract position.

Requirements:

  • Relevant three year qualification – BTech in Credit or Risk Management or BCom Economics or Risk /Investment Management
  • 2-3 years post qualification experience which will typically include the following:
    • o Experience as a Credit Analyst or relevant in corporate or corporate banking environment
    • o Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
    • o Experience in a customer facing environment within agriculture
    • Proven experience in handling banking lending activities in the absence of an agricultural or accounting qualification
  • Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analytical principles, tools and systems

KPAs:

  • Loan Application / Origination Process Assessment Deal Flow
  • Loan Application / Origination Process Motivations – Create content
  • Processing of approved applications
  • Motivate risk ratio/grading of the loan
  • Register the client profile and capture the application detail and terms on the system
  • Stakeholder Relationship Management

