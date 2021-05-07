Assistant Company Secretary – Property at The Focus Group

To provide Company Secretarial and administrative support by providing full secretarial & administrative assistance whilst maintaining confidentiality and discretion at all times. To act as a key support partner to and be an extension of the Company Secretary, Company Secretarial Team, and Executive Directors and Executive team through professional interactions with various stakeholders that are engaged with on a daily basis.

To provide first line application support to users in an efficient and accurate manner.

Duties and responsibilities

Minutes

oEnsure accurate minutes are taken of the Deal Forum, Telecommunication Investment Company and Staff Incentive Scheme Meetings.

oFacilitation of meetings, preparation of agendas and follow up on matters arising.

o- Preparation of reports.

o- Attendance and recording of meetings.

o- Provide minute extracts, as required.

oEnsure all minutes are signed and the minute books are updated.

Statutory

oDraft company resolutions.

oCompletion and submission of required documentation to CIPC – company changes (directors etc.) – MOI’s etc.

oEnsure statutory files are maintained correctly and timeously.

o Maintenance of statutory record on E-sec.

o XBRL conversions and submission.

Administration

oCoordinate and generate the powers of attorney.

oProper and accurate Group / organogram and investments maintained for all subsidiaries.

oMonitor and provide guidance for levels of authority.

oProvide supporting documents and paperwork for general signing authorities, upload to the intranet and maintain library.

oEnsure the Access to Information manual is updated and submitted timeously.

oCollate all share movements of Directors and Executive members.

oPrepare and ensure that directors financial and directorships interests, register of interests in shares are updated for noting at quarterly Board meetings.

oResponsible for filing room and Electronic library (intranet).

General Liaison and Queries

oLiaise with Auditors regarding statutory records.

oRespond to general queries regarding FICA, Tenders / Credit Applications, SARS, B-BBEE Verification.

oGift declaration register.

Requirements:

3 – 4 Years relevant working experience as an Assistant Company Secretary post-qualification

Understanding of the Company Secretariat function.

Qualifications

Completed (Charted Institute of Secretaries) qualification

Competencies and Skills

High computer literacy proficient in Word (essential), Excel (essential) and PowerPoint

Attention to detail of utmost importance.

Meeting deadlines, despite reliance of others.

Minute taking.

Ability to organise and prioritise.

Strong interpersonal skills an ability to interact with people at all levels.

Capable of working in a pressurized environment able to occasionally work unsociable hours and with an increased workload.

Good business sense and able to pick up concepts quickly.

Strong sense of discretion.

