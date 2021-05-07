Assistant Restaurant Manager

May 7, 2021

We are looking for an experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager for a new Cafe/Coffee Store opening soon in the Midrand area.

Duties:

  • Maintaining Good Customer service
  • Operating the till if and when required
  • Accurately handling cash and related financial duties
  • Ordering and receiving of stock
  • Supervising, coaching and training of staff
  • Participating in the day to day running of the shop
  • Performing other related duties as required by the Store

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of GAAP, Micros or Similar POS system
  • Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +3 years’ experience
  • Must be smart and presentable
  • MUST have Previous Restaurant Management experience of +3 years in the Restaurant Industry
  • Good Customer and Staff interaction/skills
  • Energetic and enthusiastic personality
  • No criminal record

MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test (This is part of the employment process for this position)

Desired Skills:

  • Cash Handling
  • Stock Control
  • Staff Supervision
  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

New Cafe/Coffee store opening in Midrand soon

Learn more/Apply for this position