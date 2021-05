B Comm Articles Financial Administrator

Talented B Comm with completed articles graduate with specific interest in the manufacturing industry, and having manufacturing clients during articles, is required by the manufacturing company to clear out a backlog in the financial department.

Main duties will include assisting company’s accountants with day-to-day duties, including debtors, creditors, account reconciliations, intercompany’s, filing, administration, assisting internal amd external auditors during audit times, assisting with purchase orders, etc.

Minimum qualifications – B Comm with completed articles

if you don’t receive response within 14 to 21 days from the date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

This is a one-year limited duration contract.

Desired Skills:

B Comm with articles

manufacturing

financial administration

purchase orders

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

