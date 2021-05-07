Bestuur/Management and Medical

Afrikaans Bewoording:

Daar is nog tyd om 2021 te verander ? mark waar Covid vir jou geld en standvastigheid kan bied.

Is groei en self ontwikkeling belangrik vir jou? Wil jy ? verskil maak in mense se lewens en jou eie broeksak?

Word deel van ? maatskappy wat maand tot maand groei. Word deel van die gesondheids/mediese veld en verbeter jou “skills” en ondervinding.

Ons maatskappy is gestig in 2011 en is deel van ? International maatskappy wat al 34 jaar in die mark is, brei uit in Pta/Jhb en is opsoek na jong energieke kandidate tussen die ouderdom van 18-30 jaar oud, om opgelei te word in die mediese/gesondheids veld, wat een van die hoogs betaalde beroepe is in die wreld.

Opsoek na:

x 10 Konsultante

x 10 Junior/Senior bestuurders

Moet die regte attitude h.

Self gemotiveerd

In ? span vorm kan werk

Onder druk kan werk.

Goeie kominukeerder in Afrikaans

Eie vervoer + lisensie

Ons bied:

Basiese salaris en profitshare

Maatskappy voordele (Medies/Hospitaal plan)

In huis opleiding, jy het geen ervaring nodig nie.

Ondersteunings raamwerk word gebied

Geleentheid om saam die mpy te groei

Standvastigheid in ? onsekere tyd in S.A

Permanente posisie en langtermyn groei

Flexi ure

English Wording

There is still time to change 2021 in a industry where covid can offer you financial stability.

Is growth and self-development important to you? Do you want to make a difference in people’s lives and your own pockets?

Become part of a company that grows from month to month. Become part of the health / medical industry and improve your skills and experience.

Our company was founded in 2011 and is part of an international company that has been in the market for 34 years, and expanding in Pta / Jhb. We are looking for young energetic candidates between the ages of 18-30 years to be trained in the medical / health industry, which is one of the highest paid professions in the world.

We are looking for the following:

x 10 Consultants

x 10 Junior / Senior managers

Positive attitude.

Self-motivated

Team player

Ability to work under pressure.

Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English

Own transport and license

We offer:

Basic salary and profitshare.

Company benefits (Medical aid/Hospital plan)

In house training, you do not need any experience.

Supportive and development program

Opportunity to grow with the company

Stability in uncertain time in S.A.

Permanent position and long-term growth

Flexible hours

Desired Skills:

Flexibility

work under pressure

