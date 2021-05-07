BI Developer

Software House and IT Services company has a vacancy available for BI Developer to join existing MIS team

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Perform functions from analysis through implementation, support and troubleshooting;
  • Gather user requirements;
  • Do data modelling;
  • Set up and deploy the BI tool;
  • Design BI reports and dashboards;
  • Perform project-type work, e.g. data clean-ups, streamlining reports, SQL Server version upgrades, process automation, improvements to report distribution and development of a portal;
  • Participate in day-to-day operations with other team members;
  • Share knowledge with other team members and end users in the business, also through training and documentation;
  • Ensure that information is delivered on time and in line with SLAs;
  • Perform data validation and ensure that information supplied to users is properly balanced compared to data from the transaction processing systems, that variances are properly investigated on a weekly and/ or monthly basis and that checks are done for reasonableness;
  • Adhere to policies, processes and standards in general and specifically for information security,
  • Keep current with general IT and BI trends as well as trends in the short-term insurance industry, and stay up-to-date with compliance requirements

Minimum Requirements:

  • A post-matric qualification (e.g. a bachelor degree) majoring in subjects related to information technology;
  • Evidence of training in Microsoft SQL Server, e.g. certification;
  • Evidence of training in Power BI.

Work Experience
Minimum Requirements:

  • Five years working experience as a BI Developer;
  • Two years working experience in the financial services industry.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience in the SQL Server stack (SSAS, SSIS,SSRS);
  • Reporting and data modelling;
  • Power BI;
  • Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models;
  • Good knowledge of technology environments;
  • Above-average knowledge of Excel (including macros);
  • Strong appreciation of information security concepts.

To join a very dynamic team, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • Power BI
  • Excel
  • SSIS Development
  • SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position