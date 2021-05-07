BI Developer

Software House and IT Services company has a vacancy available for BI Developer to join existing MIS team

Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform functions from analysis through implementation, support and troubleshooting;

Gather user requirements;

Do data modelling;

Set up and deploy the BI tool;

Design BI reports and dashboards;

Perform project-type work, e.g. data clean-ups, streamlining reports, SQL Server version upgrades, process automation, improvements to report distribution and development of a portal;

Participate in day-to-day operations with other team members;

Share knowledge with other team members and end users in the business, also through training and documentation;

Ensure that information is delivered on time and in line with SLAs;

Perform data validation and ensure that information supplied to users is properly balanced compared to data from the transaction processing systems, that variances are properly investigated on a weekly and/ or monthly basis and that checks are done for reasonableness;

Adhere to policies, processes and standards in general and specifically for information security,

Keep current with general IT and BI trends as well as trends in the short-term insurance industry, and stay up-to-date with compliance requirements

Minimum Requirements:

A post-matric qualification (e.g. a bachelor degree) majoring in subjects related to information technology;

Evidence of training in Microsoft SQL Server, e.g. certification;

Evidence of training in Power BI.

Work Experience

Minimum Requirements:

Five years working experience as a BI Developer;

Two years working experience in the financial services industry.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience in the SQL Server stack (SSAS, SSIS,SSRS);

Reporting and data modelling;

Power BI;

Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models;

Good knowledge of technology environments;

Above-average knowledge of Excel (including macros);

Strong appreciation of information security concepts.

To join a very dynamic team, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Power BI

Excel

SSIS Development

SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

