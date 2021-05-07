Software House and IT Services company has a vacancy available for BI Developer to join existing MIS team
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Perform functions from analysis through implementation, support and troubleshooting;
- Gather user requirements;
- Do data modelling;
- Set up and deploy the BI tool;
- Design BI reports and dashboards;
- Perform project-type work, e.g. data clean-ups, streamlining reports, SQL Server version upgrades, process automation, improvements to report distribution and development of a portal;
- Participate in day-to-day operations with other team members;
- Share knowledge with other team members and end users in the business, also through training and documentation;
- Ensure that information is delivered on time and in line with SLAs;
- Perform data validation and ensure that information supplied to users is properly balanced compared to data from the transaction processing systems, that variances are properly investigated on a weekly and/ or monthly basis and that checks are done for reasonableness;
- Adhere to policies, processes and standards in general and specifically for information security,
- Keep current with general IT and BI trends as well as trends in the short-term insurance industry, and stay up-to-date with compliance requirements
Minimum Requirements:
- A post-matric qualification (e.g. a bachelor degree) majoring in subjects related to information technology;
- Evidence of training in Microsoft SQL Server, e.g. certification;
- Evidence of training in Power BI.
Work Experience
Minimum Requirements:
- Five years working experience as a BI Developer;
- Two years working experience in the financial services industry.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience in the SQL Server stack (SSAS, SSIS,SSRS);
- Reporting and data modelling;
- Power BI;
- Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models;
- Good knowledge of technology environments;
- Above-average knowledge of Excel (including macros);
- Strong appreciation of information security concepts.
To join a very dynamic team, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Power BI
- Excel
- SSIS Development
- SQL Server Integration Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate