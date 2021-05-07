Budget and forecasting planner

Summary/Objectives

Assisting with the preparation of budget, forecast and LOM process. This includes being responsible for the preparation of the models, validation of model inputs used in the budget, forecast and LOM process and preparation of presentations/output for Group reporting.

Essential Functions

Responsible and accountable for:

Preparation, updates and management of budget, forecast and LOM models, including:

Updating of models to take into account revised operational plans.

Developing processes to submit budget, forecast and LOM outputs into group reporting templates.

Performing updates and assessing the impact of various potential scenarios on budget, forecast and LOM outputs.

Preparation and planning of budget, forecast and LOM process, including:

Development of timelines and meetings.

Developing action trackers and following up on outstanding tasks.

Managing deliverables from various individuals within operations.

Ensuring that timelines are meet.

Preparing, managing and collating of budget, forecast and LOM requests:

Preparing templates for budget submissions.

Collecting, reviewing and collation all budget, forecast and LOM inputs received.

Validation all budget, forecast and LOM inputs.

Including comparison against prior periods, assessment of underlying contracts, cost drivers and investigation to confirm the underlying data supporting the relevant input.

Discussions with operational team to understand the operational processes and the impact that they have on the relevant inputs of the budget, forecast and LOM.

Presentation of budget, forecast and LOM.

Preparation of presentations for Group reporting.

Assisting with the implementation of the budget.

Review of actual performance against budget and processes to assist with the implementation of the budget.

Ad hoc activities as required from time to time.

Competencies

Takes accountability, as well as being open and honest;

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance at a minimum;

Chartered Accountant preferable;

Strong Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Attention to detail; and

Able to meet tight deadlines and prioritize workload accordingly

Professional Qualification/Experience Required

A minimum 3 years work experience

Previous experience in accounting and consolidation is essential

Mining Industry experience would be advantageous

Experience of working with a large group of statutory entities in multiple jurisdictions

Desired Skills:

Mining

Accounting

Procurement

Forecasting

Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position