Business Analyst: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 7, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems
  • Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and currency
  • Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Experience

Min:

  • At least 7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level
  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Agile product development lifecycle experience
  • Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Min:
Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Agile product development lifecycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)
  • Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position