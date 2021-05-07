BUYER: WINE X2 at Woolworths

To play a leading the Woolworths Wine team with the objective of achieving long term sustainable profit growth through the delivery of the Category and Food Strategies. To execute the strategy with class leading commercial excellence that drives market share growth. To manage a broad supplier base, building effective and collaborative relationships in support of the above.

Give input to and implement departmental and supplier strategies

Establish a commercially viable product range strategy and manage the implementation thereof, including the facilitation of supply chain, ranging and display

Develop good working relationships with suppliers and other key stakeholders

Review internal Woolworths performance data (sales, profit, market share, market size etc. ) for the department and make comparisons against competition ito range, price, promotions and product development

Identify and prioritise the key commercial strategies and accompanying quantifiable goals and KPIs for the department in line with category operating plan

Ensure internal and external colleagues understand and work to deliver the department category plan

Review department performance versus Department Scorecards on a regular basis and inform key stakeholders

Manage financial accountabilities (margins, incentives, trading agreements, departmental charges, sample accounts, expiring stock, etc) to delivery of the monthly and financial year GP commitment.

Negotiate price, promotional price and new lines, taking into account price tiering / product positioning and financial targets

Integrate with Sales Management to draw up and implement Promotional Calendar. Plan and implement promotional strategies and ensure supplier delivery

Establish category price position while applying an understanding of customer price perception, impacts on KVIs, and of competitor pricing

Availability: Manage short and long term availability per category and per supplier

Drive the credibility of Woolworths private label wines as well as market share.

Ensure the department is on track to meet its transformational commitments.

Relevant commercial degree / diploma

Team player understanding the power of diversity.

Minimum of 3 years experience in the wine industry

Proven experience in managing a Foods/FMCG department.

Proven sourcing and supplier management experience

Proven ability to provide tactical input and deliver a category operating plan.

Strong integrator and the ability to work in a Matrix structure.

Strong negotiation and financial management skills.

Proven ability to deliver commercial category KPIs (i. e. market share, sales growth, margin, ROS, availability)

Understanding of Supply Chain processes and principles

Good theoretical and practical knowledge of wine, including the principles of viticulture, vinification, blending, packaging and tasting.

An understanding of the laws and regulations governing the Wine industry.

A good palate and understanding of taste profiles versus market segments will be critical.

Strong relationships within the Wine industry will be beneficial

