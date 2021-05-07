Call Centre Manager

Our client is seeking a dynamic candidate to manage a fast paced call centre.
Maximise functionality of contact centre through coaching and mentoring,
Setting of quality standards for service delivery of the Contact Centre
Continuously measure the effectiveness of the Contact Centre
Develop best practice guidelines to identify and optimize risks
Ensure that there are adequate employees to perform Contact Centre functions
Ensure that staff are fully equipped with all skills and abilities to perform Contact Centre functions
Facilitate all HR related matters appropriately
Comply with the service level agreements
Quality Assurance:
Facilitate informed decision making in the Contact Centre
Ensure first call resolution queries are dealt with appropriately
Develop new ideas for rewards and recognition
– Develop strategies that will enable the contact centre to perform optimally
Matric
Min 3 years experience in Management of a fast paced, busy call center
Excellent verbal communication skills
Energetic
Confident
Excellent skills in Sales
Desired Skills:
- call centre management
- Customer Care
- FAST PACE
- Call Center Services
- Management Outbound
- Inbound Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund