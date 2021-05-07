Call Centre Manager

Our client is seeking a dynamic candidate to manage a fast paced call centre.

Maximise functionality of contact centre through coaching and mentoring,

Setting of quality standards for service delivery of the Contact Centre

Continuously measure the effectiveness of the Contact Centre

Develop best practice guidelines to identify and optimize risks

Ensure that there are adequate employees to perform Contact Centre functions

Ensure that staff are fully equipped with all skills and abilities to perform Contact Centre functions

Facilitate all HR related matters appropriately

Comply with the service level agreements

Quality Assurance:

Facilitate informed decision making in the Contact Centre

Ensure first call resolution queries are dealt with appropriately

Develop new ideas for rewards and recognition

– Develop strategies that will enable the contact centre to perform optimally

Matric

Min 3 years experience in Management of a fast paced, busy call center

Excellent verbal communication skills

Energetic

Confident

Excellent skills in Sales

Desired Skills:

call centre management

Customer Care

FAST PACE

Call Center Services

Management Outbound

Inbound Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

