Cellphone Operations & Procurement Manager

We’re looking for a highly detailed, admin-focused Operations & Procurement Manager who understands cellphone technology. This is an on-site position.
Whilst administratively focused, you are able to distinguish between urgency to deliver to a client versus process. You’re accommodating, but firm and a culture fit with this team is very important to the business.
The OPM facilitates the entire procurement process, from as early on as researching
a variety of product options for potential new clients to the delivery of the devices
into their hands. All operations and procurement within the business are controlled
and driven by this role.
Responsibilities:
- Supporting the sales team
- Putting together quotes
- Supplier prospecting and management
- Procurement to fulfilment
- Overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business
- Managing tender parcels for 3G
- Managing team members
Desired Skills:
- administration
- procurement
- procurement processes
- stock management
- stock audits
- cellphone technology
- quotations
- supplier prospecting
- supplier management
- operations
- team management
- high attention to detail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment where customer satisfaction trumps all.