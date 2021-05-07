Cellphone Operations & Procurement Manager

We’re looking for a highly detailed, admin-focused Operations & Procurement Manager who understands cellphone technology. This is an on-site position.

Whilst administratively focused, you are able to distinguish between urgency to deliver to a client versus process. You’re accommodating, but firm and a culture fit with this team is very important to the business.

The OPM facilitates the entire procurement process, from as early on as researching

a variety of product options for potential new clients to the delivery of the devices

into their hands. All operations and procurement within the business are controlled

and driven by this role.

Responsibilities:

Supporting the sales team

Putting together quotes

Supplier prospecting and management

Procurement to fulfilment

Overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business

Managing tender parcels for 3G

Managing team members

Desired Skills:

administration

procurement

procurement processes

stock management

stock audits

cellphone technology

quotations

supplier prospecting

supplier management

operations

team management

high attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment where customer satisfaction trumps all.

